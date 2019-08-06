Veronica makes an impact in ‘Welcome to Riverdale Part 3’ motion comic

The saga continues as Veronica Lodge starts her first day at Riverdale High! Archie Andrews and his friends are reimagined in this adaptation of the third issue of the best-selling comic book series by Mark Waid and Fiona Staples. What you can expect: drama, friendship, humor, charm and lots of fun. Welcome (back) to #Riverdale!

Welcome to Riverdale is based on the ARCHIE (2015) series written by Mark Waid, with art by Eisner Award winning artist Fiona Staples, colors by Andre Szymanowicz with Jen Vaughn, and letters by Jack Morelli. Animation provided by Madefire.