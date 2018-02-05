Vampires descend on Riverdale! Get an early preview of VAMPIRONICA #1 by Greg & Megan Smallwood!

She’s beautiful. She’s deadly. She’s Vampironica!

Greg and Megan Smallwood are bringing a new terror to the streets of Riverdale as Veronica Lodge is bitten by a centuries-old vampire in a new Archie Horror series launching in March – VAMPIRONICA!

VAMPIRONICA #1 launches in comic shops and on digital platforms March 14, 2018 and features variant covers by Francesco Francavilla, Audrey Mok, Djibril Morrissette-Phan and Marguerite Sauvage.

