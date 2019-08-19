Two worlds, two futures! Revisit Riverdale ten years after the Archie Wedding!

The story that follows Archie’s two possible futures—one where he’s married to Veronica and another where he’s married to Betty—continues!

It’s nearly Archie and Veronica’s tenth anniversary—and they’re celebrating it by attending a Moose Mason for Congress rally! And while the action heats up on the political field, things turn dire in the Lodge household. Meanwhile, nearing Archie and Betty’s tenth anniversary, a mysterious call from Dilton Doiley alerts the couple to leave New York immediately and return to Riverdale!

See how much life has changed for Archie, his family, and the rest of Riverdale in this exciting 6 issue mini-series featuring a story by Michael Uslan and art by Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore and Jack Morelli.

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY #2 (of 6) arrives in comic shops and digital platforms on September 11, 2019 and features variant covers by Jim Balent and Andrew Pepoy.



VARIANT COVERS