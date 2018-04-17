Things get dire for Werewolf Jughead! Preview the 4/18/18 new releases!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #5, COSMO #4, and MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #6!



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #5

Welcome home, Jughead Jones! After months of being on the run as a fugitive, something brings our favorite hamburger eating wolfman back to Riverdale—and that something is an out-for-blood Reggie! Will good ol’ Jug survive this battle of the werewolves?

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Matt Herms, Andre Szymanowicz, Kelsey Shannon, and Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Jamal Igle, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 4/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

COSMO #4 (OF 5)



The evil battle princess Cleo has our hero Cosmo cornered! Is this the end of the mighty Martian’s mission or will the wheel of fate turn in his favor? Find out in the penultimate chapter of this 5-part mini-series!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Patrick Spaziante

Variant Covers: Vincent Lovallo, Asami Matsumura

On Sale Date: 4/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #6

AVENGERS VS. THANOS



Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This sixth issue spotlights AVENGERS VS. THANOS: INFINITY WAR! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Reprints the following stories:

Avengers (1963) #6

Avengers (1963) #7

Iron Man (1968) #55

Avengers (1963) #125

Avengers Annual (1967) #7

Marvel Two-In-One Annual (1976) #2

Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010) #3

Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble: Season Two (2014) #1

Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble: Season Two (2014) #2

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Provided by Marvel

On Sale Date: 4/18

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.