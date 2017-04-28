Riverdale’s greatest band forms in THE ARCHIES ONE SHOT! Pre-Order your copy today!

Follow Archie’s quest to make his songwriting dreams a reality, and see what happens when the rock ‘n’ roll dream starts affecting his relationships with his closest friends in the oversized special one-shot THE ARCHIES!

Join co-writers Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg (Archie Meets Ramones), artist Joe Eisma (Archie), and colorist Matt Herms for a power-pop one-shot that goes loud on the music, fun and friendship.

THE ARCHIES ONE SHOT will goes on sale in comic book shops and on digital platforms on May 24th.

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or online via the Archie Comics Shop.

VARIANT COVERS AVAILABLE: