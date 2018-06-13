The Vixens are being hunted! Preview the new releases for 6/13/18!

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #7, THE COMPLETE COSMO THE MERRY MARTIAN (TP), ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #8, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #262.
BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #7
NEW STORY ARC! “Hunted,” Pt 2: The Vixens encounter a rival gang—but are these formidable foes or potential new members? Meanwhile, the girls struggle with trusting their new behind-the-scenes leader.
Script: Jamie Lee Rotante
Art: Jen Vaughn, Elaina Unger, Matt Herms, Rachel Deering
Cover: Jen Vaughn
Variant Covers: Sanya Anwar, Audrey Mok
On Sale Date: 6/13
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS:
THE COMPLETE COSMO THE MERRY MARTIAN (TP)
Take a ride in a UFO with Cosmo the Merry Martian! For the first time ever, this classic interplanetary tale has been collected into one giant-size collection. Join Cosmo, Orbi, Astra and all their wacky friends as they explore the unknown and discover all-new life forms. What adventures will these Martian explorers find on Jupiter, or Venus, or even Earth?! Put on your spacesuit and find out!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bob White
978-1-68255-895-9
$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN
224 pp, Full Color
On-Sale Date: 6/13
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #8
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Romance 4Ever!” A movie is being filmed in Riverdale and it’s based on a popular romance novel by Olivia Smithington-James—don’t know who that is? You’ll be surprised to find out!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/13
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #262
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Roughing It” Betty and Veronica get ready to rough it in the Great Outdoors—but will some bad weather ruin their wilderness experience?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/13
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.