The Vixens are being hunted! Preview the new releases for 6/13/18!

What's new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #7, THE COMPLETE COSMO THE MERRY MARTIAN (TP), ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #8, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #262.



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #7

NEW STORY ARC! “Hunted,” Pt 2: The Vixens encounter a rival gang—but are these formidable foes or potential new members? Meanwhile, the girls struggle with trusting their new behind-the-scenes leader.

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Jen Vaughn, Elaina Unger, Matt Herms, Rachel Deering

Cover: Jen Vaughn

Variant Covers: Sanya Anwar, Audrey Mok

On Sale Date: 6/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS:

THE COMPLETE COSMO THE MERRY MARTIAN (TP)

Take a ride in a UFO with Cosmo the Merry Martian! For the first time ever, this classic interplanetary tale has been collected into one giant-size collection. Join Cosmo, Orbi, Astra and all their wacky friends as they explore the unknown and discover all-new life forms. What adventures will these Martian explorers find on Jupiter, or Venus, or even Earth?! Put on your spacesuit and find out!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White

978-1-68255-895-9

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

224 pp, Full Color

On-Sale Date: 6/13

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #8

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Romance 4Ever!” A movie is being filmed in Riverdale and it’s based on a popular romance novel by Olivia Smithington-James—don’t know who that is? You’ll be surprised to find out!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/13

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #262

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Roughing It” Betty and Veronica get ready to rough it in the Great Outdoors—but will some bad weather ruin their wilderness experience?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/13

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES