September 2019 Solicitations

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA: OCCULT EDITION (HC)



From the author of the New York Times best-selling graphic novel Afterlife with Archie: Escape from Riverdale comes the horror sensation Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. This title contains Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s story so far, in addition to never-before-seen comic items and imagery from the Netflix series in a premium, over-sized hardcover format.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Cover: Provided by Netflix

978-1-68255-793-8

$29.99 US/$31.99 CAN

7 ½ x 11”

HC

288 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/25

ARCHIE #707: ARCHIE AND SABRINA PART 3 (of 5)



The saga of how #couplegoals Archie and Sabrina came to be—and like the start of any good love story, it’s filled nervous first date jitters, butterflies and a good amount of supernatural terror!

Script: Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki

Art: Jenn St. Onge, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE #707 CVR A Reg: Jenn St. Onge

ARCHIE #707 CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla

ARCHIE #707 CVR C Var: Sandy Jarrell, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 9/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE: 1955 #1 (of 5)



BRAND NEW SERIES from the writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941! Can a rocking teenager from a small, sleepy town find fame and fortune through this new phenomenon called “rock and roll”? When Archie Andrews proves to a local DJ that he’s got the makings of a hip-shaking stardom, he begins an ascent to fame that will carry with it both triumph and tragedy

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Tom Grummett, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: 1955 #1 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

ARCHIE: 1955 #1 CVR B Var: Jinky Coronado

ARCHIE: 1955 #1 CVR C Var: Francesco Francavilla

ARCHIE: 1955 #1 CVR D Var: Aaron Lopresti

ARCHIE: 1955 #1 CVR E Var: Pete Woods

On Sale Date: 9/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE – 10th ANNIVERSARY #2 (of 6)



The story that follows Archie’s two possible futures—one where he’s married to Veronica and another where he’s married to Betty—continues! It’s nearly Archie and Veronica’s tenth anniversary—and they’re celebrating it by attending a Moose Mason for Congress rally! And while the action heats up on the political field, things turn dire in the Lodge household. Meanwhile, nearing Archie and Betty’s tenth anniversary, a mysterious call from Dilton Doiley alerts the couple to leave New York immediately and return to Riverdale!

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #2 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #2 CVR B Var: Jim Balent

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #2 CVR C Var: Andrew Pepoy, Jason Millet

On Sale Date: 9/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

BETTY & VERONICA: SENIOR YEAR (TR)



Rising stars Jamie Lee Rotante (Betty & Veronica: Vixens) and artist Sandra Lanz (Star Trek: Waypoint) take Betty and Veronica where they’ve never gone before–their senior year of high school! Only one school year stands between them and freedom, but when the two BFFs think they’ll be attending the same college in the fall find out that their plans have changed, their senior year—and their friendship—is put to the test!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandra Lanz

978-1-68255-791-4

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #4 (of 5)

Jughead is stranded on a desolate timeline, one without burgers, or hot dogs, or any meat couched in bread. He’s got to find some way to get back to the future to prevent an all-out war between the time streams—but can he do it alone?

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #4 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #4 CVR B Reg: Rebekah Isaacs, Matt Herms

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #4 CVR C Reg: Dan Schkade, Matt Herms

On Sale Date: 9/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

SABRINA SUPER SPECIAL #1

Join us as we celebrate all things SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH in this special super-sized magazine. As we gear up for part three of the hit Netflix series, we’re celebrating some of the best comic book and TV moments!

Script: Various

Art: Provided by Netflix

SABRINA SUPER SPECIAL #1 CVR A Reg: Cover provided by Netflix

On Sale Date: 9/18

128-page, full color comic

$9.99 U.S.

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #5 (of 5)

Events have passed a point of no return in Greendale and Sabrina has to take dramatic steps in order to save her family, friends, and the city itself from an out of control threat that isn’t exactly what it seemed to be. But all magic has a price and magic this big has a big price. Just how far will Sabrina go to protect the ones she loves?

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #5 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #5 CVR B Reg: Gary Erskine

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #5 CVR C Reg: Victor Ibanez

On Sale Date: 9/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #302

BRAND NEW STORY: “Fake ‘N Bake” The Riverdale Fall Festival Bake-Off Contest is here and a competition quickly heats up between Betty and Veronica over who can bake the perfect pie to not only win the contest, but Archie’s heart as well!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/4

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND FRIENDS: BACK TO SCHOOL #1



Class is in session! This new issue of Archie and Friends features Archie being a guide for incoming freshmen at Riverdale High, a lab experiment gone awry, an aptitude test with abnormal results and a new student that raises some eyebrows!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/4

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #21



BRAND NEW STORY: “Head Games!” Archie and Jughead take a trip to a unique secondhand store where they find Big Moose—no, not their friend, a decorative moose head that causes a whole load of trouble for Archie!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/18

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND SABRINA’S HALLOWEEN COLORING BOOK

Archie and Sabrina team-up for a spook-tacularly fun coloring book! It’s the ultimate treat for those looking to get colorful! Everyone’s favorite teenage witch joins the fun as the whole Riverdale gang is back for a Halloween-themed coloring book. There are plenty of costumes, candies and creatures to customize in this latest entry! Plus, each image has an intricate background pattern to add to your color experience. The possibilities are endless and the fun never stops!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-789-1

$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN

7 1/4 x 10 7/8”

TR

128 pp, B&W

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/11

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #274

BRAND NEW STORY: “What if… Archie Had an Identical Twin?” The “What if” scenarios continue with a look at what would happen if Archie had an identical twin—will the love triangle problems be solved once and for all?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/25

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS 4 DELUXE EDITION (HC)

The fourth volume of Archie’s most popular graphic novel series gets the deluxe treatment in this full-size, remastered hardcover edition collecting over 50 iconic favorite stories from across Archie’s 75+ year history, along with decade-by-decade content and behind-the-scenes anecdotes. The bestselling retrospective of this essential piece of Archie history finally gets the treatment its due in this keepsake bookshelf edition.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob Montana

978-1-68255-787-7

$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16” HC

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/4

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #92

BRAND NEW STORY: “It’s A-‘Maze’-Ing!” The annual Riverdale Corn Maze provides many twists and tricks for Archie and his pals ‘n’ gals. It’s all fun and games until two of the teens go in… and don’t come out!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Ship Date: 8/28

On Sale Date: 9/11

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.