Secrets threaten to unravel Riverdale in this preview of ARCHIE #702!

Old secrets and new loves are threatening to tear Riverdale apart at the seams! The whole town is on edge and that’s before a bombshell hits that will have everyone in town talking!



Reggie’s father is missing and Jughead is under investigation! Plus, Archie and Sabrina are trying to keep their new relationship under wraps! All of this and more is happening as the newest ARCHIE storyline, “How I Wasted My Summer Vacation,” continues in ARCHIE #702.

On February 6, join the creative team of writer Nick Spencer, artists Marguerite Sauvage and Sandy Jarrell, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli for the next thrilling issue of the ARCHIE comic series!

