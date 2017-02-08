WATCH: Josie and the Pussycats Sing “All For Me” in Tomorrow’s Episode of RIVERDALE on The CW

RIVERDALE’s rising stars Josie and the Pussycats are set to rock the ‘Taste of Riverdale’ event tomorrow with an original performance of “All For Me.”

Debuting in “Chapter Three: Body Double” tomorrow on The CW at 9/8c and previewed in the above YouTube clip, “All For Me” features lead vocals by RIVERDALE series star Ashleigh Murray (Josie) and backing vocals by guest stars Asha Bromfield (Melody) and Hayley Law (Valerie), who play the Pussycats.

“Chapter Three: Body Double” debuts on February 9th at 9/8c on The CW and February 10th on Netflix for viewers outside the United States.

ABOUT RIVERDALE

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Supergirl,” “Glee”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics).