Jughead faces his biggest challenge yet in RIVERDALE #12!

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the hit CW series RIVERDALE comes the twelfth issue of the MUST-READ ongoing comic series set in the universe of the TV series!

Take a visit to the mean streets of the Southside, where the Serpents gang run the show—until Jughead Jones came to town. When he challenges something near and dear to the Serpents, will he be able to make it out alive?

RIVERDALE #12 features a story written by RIVERDALE showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and writer Aaron Allen, with art by Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, and John Workman.

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or the Archie Comics online store.