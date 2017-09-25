Archie Comics Panel and Signing Schedule at New York Comic Con 2017

Archie Comics will have a must-see panel this year at New York Comic Con 2017 to go with a weekend full of signings featuring fan-favorite writers, artists, and colorists at the Archie Booth!

Archie Comics Panel at New York Comic Con 2017

Saturday, October 7th

2:45pm – 3:45pm, Room 1A18

Just in time for the new THE ARCHIES and JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER comic launches and the debut of Riverdale Season 2, this panel has it all! Get exclusive news on upcoming comics and a look ahead at the second season of The CW’s hit ‘Riverdale’ TV show! Featuring Jon Goldwater (co-CEO/publisher/Riverdale EP), Mike Pellerito (co-president), Alex Segura (co-president, writer THE ARCHIES), Dan Parent (artist YOUR PAL ARCHIE), Jamie L. Rotante (writer B&V VIXENS), Frank Tieri (writer JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER) and more!

Archie Comics Creator Signing Schedule

(Booth #2328)

Thursday, October 5

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

2pm-3pm JUGHEAD: Derek Charm

4pm-5pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

5pm-6pm JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER: Frank Tieri

Friday, October 6

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

1pm-2pm ARCHIE ALL-STARS: Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole, Jamie L. Rotante

2pm-3pm JUGHEAD/RIVERDALE COMIC: Derek Charm, Joe Eisma

3pm-4pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

4:15pm-5:15pm JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER: Frank Tieri, Adam Gorham

Saturday, October 7

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

12pm-1pm ARCHIE ALL-STARS: Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole, Joe Eisma, Jamie L. Rotante

1pm-2pm JUGHEAD/RIVERDALE COMIC: Derek Charm, Thomas Pitilli

4:15pm-5:15pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

5:25pm-6:25pm ARCHIE HORROR: Adam Gorham, Robert Hack

Sunday, October 8

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-5:00pm

12pm-1pm ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Gisele Lagace, Dan Parent

1pm-2pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms