Archie Comics Panel and Signing Schedule at New York Comic Con 2017

Archie Comics will have a must-see panel this year at New York Comic Con 2017 to go with a weekend full of signings featuring fan-favorite writers, artists, and colorists at the Archie Booth!
Archie Comics Panel at New York Comic Con 2017
Archie Comics Riverdale Revealed
Saturday, October 7th
2:45pm – 3:45pm, Room 1A18
Just in time for the new THE ARCHIES and JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER comic launches and the debut of Riverdale Season 2, this panel has it all! Get exclusive news on upcoming comics and a look ahead at the second season of The CW’s hit ‘Riverdale’ TV show! Featuring Jon Goldwater (co-CEO/publisher/Riverdale EP), Mike Pellerito (co-president), Alex Segura (co-president, writer THE ARCHIES), Dan Parent (artist YOUR PAL ARCHIE), Jamie L. Rotante (writer B&V VIXENS), Frank Tieri (writer JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER) and more!
Archie Comics Creator Signing Schedule
(Booth #2328)
***ALL TIMES/SIGNINGS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
Thursday, October 5
SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm
2pm-3pm JUGHEAD: Derek Charm
4pm-5pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms
5pm-6pm JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER: Frank Tieri
Friday, October 6
SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm
1pm-2pm ARCHIE ALL-STARS: Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole, Jamie L. Rotante
2pm-3pm JUGHEAD/RIVERDALE COMIC: Derek Charm, Joe Eisma
3pm-4pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms
4:15pm-5:15pm JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER: Frank Tieri, Adam Gorham
Saturday, October 7
SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm
12pm-1pm ARCHIE ALL-STARS: Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole, Joe Eisma, Jamie L. Rotante
1pm-2pm JUGHEAD/RIVERDALE COMIC: Derek Charm, Thomas Pitilli
4:15pm-5:15pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms
5:25pm-6:25pm ARCHIE HORROR: Adam Gorham, Robert Hack
Sunday, October 8
SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-5:00pm
12pm-1pm ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Gisele Lagace, Dan Parent
1pm-2pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms