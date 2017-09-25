Archie Comics rocks New York Comic Con 2017 with tons of RIVERDALE Season 2 buzz and THE ARCHIES comic book launch

Just a few days before the return of The CW’s hit RIVERDALE TV series, the most daring publisher in comics continues its creative resurgence and unveils an impressive array of creator signings, exclusives, giveaways and more

Archie Comics, the acclaimed and bestselling comic book publisher home to iconic characters known across the world, unveiled plans for New York City’s premiere pop-culture event, New York Comic Con 2017.

Archie Comics continues to celebrate a new era of creative life with the incoming highly anticipated second season of The CW’s live-action drama series, ‘RIVERDALE,’ from executive producers Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater, the news of an in-development CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA horror/drama show from the ‘RIVERDALE’ team, and a new wave of comic book titles with exciting twists on Archie characters by new and rising stars in the comic industry.

THE ARCHIES will take center stage at NYCC this year as Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Reggie plan for their very first tour together in a new ongoing series beginning with THE ARCHIES #1. Hitting comic shops and digital retailers on the eve of the show, Wednesday, October 4th, and featuring the work of the all-star creative team of co-writers Alex Segura (ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES), Matthew Rosenberg (4 Kids Walk into a Bank) and artist Joe Eisma (ARCHIE).

THE ARCHIES is the opening act for what will surely be an amazing weekend of signings, exclusives and announcements at New York Comic Con 2017 —including a must-see Archie Comics: Riverdale Revealed panel on Saturday, an exclusive-to-the-show variant cover edition of THE ARCHIES #1 by Joe Eisma, and promotional posters for four new series launching in the months-to-come including JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER, B&V VIXENS, MIGHTY CRUSADERS, and COSMO.

Archie Comics Panels at New York Comic Con 2017

Saturday, October 7th

2:45pm – 3:45pm, Room 1A18

Archie Comics Riverdale Revealed

Just in time for the new THE ARCHIES and JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER comic launches and the debut of Riverdale Season 2, this panel has it all! Get exclusive news on upcoming comics and a look ahead at the second season of The CW’s hit ‘Riverdale’ TV show! Featuring Jon Goldwater (co-CEO/publisher/Riverdale EP), Mike Pellerito (co-president), Alex Segura (co-president, writer THE ARCHIES), Dan Parent (artist YOUR PAL ARCHIE), Jamie L. Rotante (writer B&V VIXENS), Frank Tieri (writer JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER) and more!

Creator Signing Schedule & Exclusives

(Booth #2328)

*ALL TIMES/SIGNINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

Thursday, October 5

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

2pm-3pm JUGHEAD: Derek Charm

4pm-5pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

5pm-6pm JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER: Frank Tieri

Friday, October 6

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

1pm-2pm ARCHIE ALL-STARS: Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole, Jamie L. Rotante

2pm-3pm JUGHEAD/RIVERDALE COMIC: Derek Charm, Joe Eisma

3pm-4pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

4:15pm-5:15pm JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER: Frank Tieri, Adam Gorham

Saturday, October 7

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

12pm-1pm ARCHIE ALL-STARS: Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole, Joe Eisma, Jamie L. Rotante

1pm-2pm JUGHEAD/RIVERDALE COMIC: Derek Charm, Thomas Pitilli

4:15pm-5:15pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

5:25pm-6:25pm ARCHIE HORROR: Adam Gorham, Robert Hack

Sunday, October 8

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-5:00pm

12pm-1pm ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Gisele Lagace, Dan Parent

1pm-2pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

THE ARCHIES #1 NYCC Exclusive Variant by Joe Eisma

Available at Booth #2328 while supplies last.

Price: $10

For more information and to keep up to date on all things Archie Comics and NYCC, follow Archie Comics on Twitter and Instagram for live updates from the show floor!