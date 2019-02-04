New year, new start? Preview BETTY & VERONICA #3

“My best friend and I are no longer speaking and it’s tearing me apart…”

Senior Year continues for Betty and Veronica but the two best friends find themselves increasingly distant! As family drama mounts and college applications are due, will B&V manage to work things out in time to save their friendship?

Join the team of rising star writer Jamie L. Rotante (BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS), artist Sandra Lanz (House Girls), colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick and letterer Jack Morelli on February 27 as they continue to reimagine the world’s most famous BFFs in BETTY & VERONICA #3!

