New Releases for 9/18/19

ARCHIE: 1955 #1 (of 5)
BRAND NEW SERIES from the writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941! Can a rocking teenager from a small, sleepy town find fame and fortune through this new phenomenon called “rock and roll”? When Archie Andrews proves to a local DJ that he’s got the makings of a hip-shaking stardom, he begins an ascent to fame that will carry with it both triumph and tragedy.
Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn
Art: Tom Grummett, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Jinky Coronado, Francesco Francavilla, Aaron Lopresti, Pete Woods
On Sale Date: 9/18
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
Archie vs. Predator 2 #2 (of 5)
Our trios (new and old) are getting to know each other better—like Classic Betty and Veronica discovering that the newer versions of themselves actually AREN’T both trying to win over Archie’s affections. There’s a lot to take in in this brave, new world, but they’ve got a more pressing issue to deal with: Predator-Archie is quickly turning back into a Predator, and time is running out. Fortunately, the Riverdale Halloween Dance may be just the cover the gang(s) need.
Script: Alex de Campi
Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick
Variant Covers: Howard Chaykin, Bill Galvan, Rebekah Isaacs, Greg Smallwood, Michael Walsh
On Sale Date: 9/18
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
Sabrina Super Special Magazine
Join us as we celebrate all things SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH in this special super-sized magazine. As we gear up for part three of the hit Netflix series, we’re celebrating some of the best comic book and TV moments!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Provided by Netflix
On Sale Date: 9/18
128-page, full color comic
$9.99 U.S.
ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #21
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Head Games!” Archie and Jughead take a trip to a unique secondhand store where they find Big Moose—no, not their friend, a decorative moose head that causes a whole load of trouble for Archie!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/18
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.