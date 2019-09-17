New Releases for 9/18/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 9/18/19!



ARCHIE: 1955 #1 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES from the writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941! Can a rocking teenager from a small, sleepy town find fame and fortune through this new phenomenon called “rock and roll”? When Archie Andrews proves to a local DJ that he’s got the makings of a hip-shaking stardom, he begins an ascent to fame that will carry with it both triumph and tragedy.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Tom Grummett, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Jinky Coronado, Francesco Francavilla, Aaron Lopresti, Pete Woods

On Sale Date: 9/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

Archie vs. Predator 2 #2 (of 5)

Our trios (new and old) are getting to know each other better—like Classic Betty and Veronica discovering that the newer versions of themselves actually AREN’T both trying to win over Archie’s affections. There’s a lot to take in in this brave, new world, but they’ve got a more pressing issue to deal with: Predator-Archie is quickly turning back into a Predator, and time is running out. Fortunately, the Riverdale Halloween Dance may be just the cover the gang(s) need.

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Variant Covers: Howard Chaykin, Bill Galvan, Rebekah Isaacs, Greg Smallwood, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 9/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

Sabrina Super Special Magazine

Join us as we celebrate all things SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH in this special super-sized magazine. As we gear up for part three of the hit Netflix series, we’re celebrating some of the best comic book and TV moments!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Provided by Netflix

On Sale Date: 9/18

128-page, full color comic

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #21

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Head Games!” Archie and Jughead take a trip to a unique secondhand store where they find Big Moose—no, not their friend, a decorative moose head that causes a whole load of trouble for Archie!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/18

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

