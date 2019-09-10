New Releases for 9/11/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 9/11/19!



Archie: The Married Life 10th Anniversary #2 (of 6)

The story that follows Archie’s two possible futures—one where he’s married to Veronica and another where he’s married to Betty—continues! It’s nearly Archie and Veronica’s tenth anniversary—and they’re celebrating it by attending a Moose Mason for Congress rally! And while the action heats up on the political field, things turn dire in the Lodge household. Meanwhile, nearing Archie and Betty’s tenth anniversary, a mysterious call from Dilton Doiley alerts the couple to leave New York immediately and return to Riverdale!

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Covers: Jim Balent, Andrew Pepoy

On Sale Date: 9/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Best of Archie Comics Deluxe Volume 4 (HC)

The fourth volume of Archie’s most popular graphic novel series gets the deluxe treatment in this full-size, remastered hardcover edition collecting over 50 iconic favorite stories from across Archie’s 75+ year history, along with decade-by-decade content and behind-the-scenes anecdotes. The bestselling retrospective of this essential piece of Archie history finally gets the treatment its due in this keepsake bookshelf edition.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob Montana

978-1-68255-787-7

$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/11

Betty & Veronica: Senior Year (TP)

Rising stars Jamie Lee Rotante (Betty & Veronica: Vixens) and artist Sandra Lanz (Star Trek: Waypoint) take Betty and Veronica where they’ve never gone before–their senior year of high school! Only one school year stands between them and freedom, but when the two BFFs think they’ll be attending the same college in the fall find out that their plans have changed, their senior year—and their friendship—is put to the test!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandra Lanz

978-1-68255-791-4

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/11

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2019-) #5

Events have passed a point of no return in Greendale and Sabrina has to take dramatic steps in order to save her family, friends, and the city itself from an out of control threat that isn’t exactly what it seemed to be. But all magic has a price and magic this big has a big price. Just how far will Sabrina go to protect the ones she loves?

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Gary Erskine, Victor Ibanez

On Sale Date: 9/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #92

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “It’s A-‘Maze’-Ing!” The annual Riverdale Corn Maze provides many twists and tricks for Archie and his pals ‘n’ gals. It’s all fun and games until two of the teens go in… and don’t come out!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/11

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

