New Releases for 8/28/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 8/28/19!
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
KATY KEENE (TP)
Katy Keene, model/actress/singer extraordinaire, has been an inspiration for the fashion-conscious for years! Now, Archie Comics is pleased to bring you a collection of some of Katy’s most wonderful stories! Katy certainly has her hands full with the Hollywood lifestyle she has. Glitz and glamour, famous boyfriends and runway rivals make for quite a balancing act! Can she keep it together and keep her fans wowed?
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Woggon
978-1-68255-785-3
$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN
5 ¼ x 8”
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/28
PREVIEW PAGES
Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica #4 (of 5)
Jughead and Vampironica now know how to set their respective realities right thanks to a most unexpected guest star—and the solution involves the very haunted history of Riverdale itself! The question is, have they bitten off more than they can chew (pun intended) as the newly arrived hordes of vampires try to end them both?
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms
Variant Covers: Dan Panosian, Matthew Taylor
On Sale Date: 8/28
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #276
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if Betty was the Rich One?” This “What If?” scenario features a classic role reversal for the girls—with Betty being a rich socialite, and Veronica as the girl-next-door!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/28
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES