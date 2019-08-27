New Releases for 8/28/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 8/28/19!



KATY KEENE (TP)

Katy Keene, model/actress/singer extraordinaire, has been an inspiration for the fashion-conscious for years! Now, Archie Comics is pleased to bring you a collection of some of Katy’s most wonderful stories! Katy certainly has her hands full with the Hollywood lifestyle she has. Glitz and glamour, famous boyfriends and runway rivals make for quite a balancing act! Can she keep it together and keep her fans wowed?

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Woggon

978-1-68255-785-3

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/28

Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica #4 (of 5)

Jughead and Vampironica now know how to set their respective realities right thanks to a most unexpected guest star—and the solution involves the very haunted history of Riverdale itself! The question is, have they bitten off more than they can chew (pun intended) as the newly arrived hordes of vampires try to end them both?

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Dan Panosian, Matthew Taylor

On Sale Date: 8/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #276

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if Betty was the Rich One?” This “What If?” scenario features a classic role reversal for the girls—with Betty being a rich socialite, and Veronica as the girl-next-door!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/28

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

