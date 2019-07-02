Home News New Releases for 7/3/19

New Releases for 7/3/19

It's time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 7/3/19!

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: RETURN TO STORYBOOK LAND #1

Betty and Veronica make their triumphant return to storybook land in this collection of tales that feature the two BFFs encountering a witch and a headless horsewoman!

Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 7/3
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA SPECTACULAR VOL. 2 (TP)

This is the second in a chronological collection featuring the magazine-format series spotlighting Riverdale’s iconic duo. Betty & Veronica take on the world in this series of once-quarterly stories! See how B&V tackle the world of fashion, prep for the red carpets of Hollywood and still have time to finish their homework!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
978-1-68255-825-6
$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN
5 ¼ x 8”
TR
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/3

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #90

BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Unamusement Park” Archie’s skills are put to the test when Reggie challenges him at the amusement park—which one will win Veronica more prizes?

Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/3
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.

