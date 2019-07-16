New Releases for 7/17/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 7/17/19!



BLOSSOMS 666 #5 (of 5)

This is it! Who will reign as the true Anti-Christ—Cheryl, Jason or their mysterious brother Julian? And what will become of Riverdale once darkness takes over? Find out in this shocking and jaw-dropping finale of BLOSSOMS 666!

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Adam Gorham, Pat Zircher

On Sale Date: 7/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2 (of 5)

Journey with Jughead to the 29th Century! January McAndrews, head of the Time Police, explains the rules of time travel, and how Jughead’s already created alternate timelines they now have to police. But all the praise in the world isn’t fixing Jughead’s pie problem, and he’s realizing that everyone seems to be intentionally keeping him from time traveling. He’s getting angry, and things haven’t even gotten weird yet!

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Erica Henderson, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica #3 (of 5)

How did the worlds of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER and VAMPIRONICA come together? Meet Jinx, who may be the most powerful being in either universe. Is she good? Bad? Whatever she is, she may the only one to hold the key to fixing the two realities and prevent an all-out werewolf/vampire war!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Dan Panosian, Cat Staggs

On Sale Date: 7/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VOLUME THREE

Archie’s Madhouse brings the third collection of the terrifying horror series that tears through Riverdale’s cast of characters. Marmaduke “Moose” Mason is dead, having been executed by the Cooper clan after turning into a werewolf. Then who… or what… is FrankenMoose? Find out as Jughead the Hunger goes classic movie monster with “FrankenMoose Meets the Wolf Jug!” Collects issues #9 – #13 of the ongoing series.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

978-1-68255-827-0

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/17

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #272

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: “A Squeak from Beyond!” A fun night at the Lodge Mansion gets a supernatural twist when Veronica gets everyone to try to communicate with others from the great beyond! But will everyone be convinced of Veronica’s new abilities? Then, get ready for a bonus PowerTeen and Blackjack superhero adventure, “Hidden Agenda”!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Jeff Shultz, Rich Koslowski, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/17

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

