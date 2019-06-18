New Releases for 6/19/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 6/19/19!



Sabrina the Teenage Witch (2019-) #3

As danger intensifies and mysteries deepen in Greendale, Sabrina finds it increasingly difficult to keep her own secrets. And while the whole town is on edge from the most recent “monster” attack, Sabrina has tracked the source of the disturbances back to her high school. It may be up to Sabrina to save her new town by solving this one her own…but when the secrets she uncovers hit too close to home she’ll have to make some very tough choices.

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Victor Ibanez, Jenn St. Onge

On Sale Date: 6/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1941 (TP)

Archie Andrews and the gang have seen it all since the characters made their comics debut in 1941, and now they’re going back to their roots in a tale set in Riverdale during World War II. Written by comics legend Mark Waid (Archie, Captain America) with longtime collaborators co-writer Brian Augustyn (The Flash, JLA) and artist Peter Krause (Superman), Archie: 1941 finds Riverdale dealing with the impact of the impending conflict on the small town and in the personal lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-823-2

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/19

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #3

Archie Comics has been around for over 75 years, and we’ve had our finger on the pulse of pop culture the entire time! This third issue of the brand-new digest series will be an all-out summer blowout, as well as highlighting some of the newer faces in Riverdale and Archie and friends’ various travels–through time, that is!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Samm Schwartz

On Sale Date: 6/19

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #274

BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Gimme Some Space!” Betty and Veronica are in for an out-of-this-world surprise when Betty’s GPS leads the two of them to a desolate area—where Veronica’s car is lifted to a new planet! Could this really be happening?!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/19

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #271

BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Fortunately Enough!” Betty and Veronica consult a psychic about their love lives—but will they like what the future has in store for them and their red-headed love interest?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/19

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

