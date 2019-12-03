New Releases for 12/4/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 12/4/19!





Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

Vampironica: New Blood #1 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Riverdale’s own bombshell bloodsucker is back! Following the events of the Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica crossover, Veronica returns to her own universe, still a vampire. She’s not the same, and she knows it. And now she needs answers. But she may not be ready for what she’s about to discover!

Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci

Art: Audrey Mok, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Laura Braga, Rebekah Isaacs, Greg Smallwood, Wilfredo Torres

On Sale Date: 12/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE #709 – Archie and Sabrina Part 5

The epic conclusion of the musical, magical romance is here—what does the future have in store for Archie and Sabrina?

Script: Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Elsa Charretier

Variant Covers: Paulina Ganucheau, Sweeney Boo

On Sale Date: 12/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

Archie vs. Predator 2 #4 (of 5)

Riverdale finds itself under an unexpected new leader as the New Predators wreak havoc on everything and everyone that comes across their paths.

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack

Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Bill Golliher, David Mack, Tim Seeley, Andrew Pepoy

On Sale Date: 12/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #276

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: “Relatively Speaking” Betty’s cousin Jessie is paying a visit to the Cooper household, and she’s planning on spicing up the quiet town of Riverdale! PLUS: “The Case of the Triple Cross” When Mr. Lodge is certain that Veronica’s been sneaking off to see Archie against his orders, he calls in a professional. Enter: Sam Hill, Private Eye! Sam dutifully follows Veronica around and the answers he finds may just surprise you!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli, Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/4

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

