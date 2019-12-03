Home News New Releases for 12/4/19

New Releases for 12/4/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 12/4/19!

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

Vampironica: New Blood #1 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Riverdale’s own bombshell bloodsucker is back! Following the events of the Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica crossover, Veronica returns to her own universe, still a vampire. She’s not the same, and she knows it. And now she needs answers. But she may not be ready for what she’s about to discover!

Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci
Art: Audrey Mok, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Laura Braga, Rebekah Isaacs, Greg Smallwood, Wilfredo Torres
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE #709 – Archie and Sabrina Part 5

The epic conclusion of the musical, magical romance is here—what does the future have in store for Archie and Sabrina?

Script: Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Elsa Charretier
Variant Covers: Paulina Ganucheau, Sweeney Boo
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

Archie vs. Predator 2 #4 (of 5)

Cover by Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick

Riverdale finds itself under an unexpected new leader as the New Predators wreak havoc on everything and everyone that comes across their paths.

Script: Alex de Campi
Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack
Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Bill Golliher, David Mack, Tim Seeley, Andrew Pepoy
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #276

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: “Relatively Speaking” Betty’s cousin Jessie is paying a visit to the Cooper household, and she’s planning on spicing up the quiet town of Riverdale! PLUS: “The Case of the Triple Cross” When Mr. Lodge is certain that Veronica’s been sneaking off to see Archie against his orders, he calls in a professional. Enter: Sam Hill, Private Eye! Sam dutifully follows Veronica around and the answers he finds may just surprise you!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn
Art: Dan Parent, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli, Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/4
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

