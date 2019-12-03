New Releases for 12/4/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 12/4/19!
Vampironica: New Blood #1 (of 5)
BRAND NEW SERIES! Riverdale’s own bombshell bloodsucker is back! Following the events of the Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica crossover, Veronica returns to her own universe, still a vampire. She’s not the same, and she knows it. And now she needs answers. But she may not be ready for what she’s about to discover!
Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci
Art: Audrey Mok, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Laura Braga, Rebekah Isaacs, Greg Smallwood, Wilfredo Torres
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE #709 – Archie and Sabrina Part 5
The epic conclusion of the musical, magical romance is here—what does the future have in store for Archie and Sabrina?
Script: Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Elsa Charretier
Variant Covers: Paulina Ganucheau, Sweeney Boo
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
Archie vs. Predator 2 #4 (of 5)
Riverdale finds itself under an unexpected new leader as the New Predators wreak havoc on everything and everyone that comes across their paths.
Script: Alex de Campi
Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack
Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Bill Golliher, David Mack, Tim Seeley, Andrew Pepoy
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #276
TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: “Relatively Speaking” Betty’s cousin Jessie is paying a visit to the Cooper household, and she’s planning on spicing up the quiet town of Riverdale! PLUS: “The Case of the Triple Cross” When Mr. Lodge is certain that Veronica’s been sneaking off to see Archie against his orders, he calls in a professional. Enter: Sam Hill, Private Eye! Sam dutifully follows Veronica around and the answers he finds may just surprise you!
Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn
Art: Dan Parent, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli, Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/4
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
