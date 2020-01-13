New Releases for 1/15/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale in comic shops beginning 1/15/20!



ARCHIE #710 – Archie and Katy Keene Part 1

There’s a new girl in Riverdale and she’s turning everyone’s heads—and NOT everyone is happy about that! Who is Katy Keene and why is she so Insta-famous and beloved in Riverdale? And, moreover, why is she quickly becoming Archie’s biggest competition? Find out in this brand-new story arc from the creative team of writers Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta and artist Laura Braga—just in time for the brand-new CW series Katy Keene!

Script: Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Emanuela Lupacchino, Paul Renaud, Billy Tucci

On Sale Date: 1/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS