New Releases for 1/1/20

Archie: The Married Life 10th Anniversary #5 (of 6)

Tensions are on the rise all over both versions of Riverdale and there’s only one person who can restore everything to order—Dilton Doiley! It’s up to him to right all the wrongs that have happened to his friends—if they’ll let him. But in Riverdale, when things are tough, there’s only one true way to handle any problem—over a malt at the Chocklit Shoppe!

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Cover: David Mack

On Sale Date: 1/1

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #6

Ring in the New Year with more of Archie’s most memorable and hilarious stories! Set your resolutions with all the pals ‘n’ gals of Riverdale, compare your holiday toys and gifts and have a few snowball fights, too, in this collection of classic and fun stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #95

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: “Make it a Double!” Archie is tapped for dating advice from someone unexpected—Reggie Mantle, who needs help juggling two dates at once. What could possibly go wrong?! Then, in “The Monster Out There is Frightful…” Pureheart the Powerful takes on the Abominable Snowman!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

