New Posters for Katy Keene and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3

The on-screen world of Archie Comics continues to expand as new posters for The CW’s Katy Keene and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are here for your viewing pleasure!



A spin-off of The CW’s Riverdale, ‘Katy Keene‘ is executive produced and written by Roberto Aguirre–Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Michael Grassi. ‘Katy Keene’ will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV in association with CBS Television Studios. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater serve as executive producers. Maggie Kiley will serve as director and executive producer.

Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ is written by Archie Comics Chief Creative Officer and Riverdale Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, directed by Lee Toland Krieger, and produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Brothers Studios. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, Jon Goldwater, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lee Toland Krieger serve as executive producers.

