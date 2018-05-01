New to Archie Unlimited – 5/1/18

Want to see what’s new on Archie Unlimited this week?

Over the centuries, THE SHIELD has battled enemies of the United States—but what happens when she’s not sure who the enemy is? Find out in THE SHIELD: DAUGHTER OF THE REVOLUTION VOL. 1

Reggie Mantle has nowhere to turn now that the whole town holds him responsible for Betty’s fate. Meanwhile, Betty learns just how true and noble one of her friends is in ARCHIE #25.

Archie wants to get his parents a model train for their holiday village display—but his plans get derailed in WORLD OF ARCHIE CHRISTMAS ANNUAL DIGEST #73.

