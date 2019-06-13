Mark Waid, Brian Augustyn, and Tom Grummett explore Riverdale’s Rock ‘n’ Roll roots in ARCHIE: 1955

The writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941 — Archie Comics’ first historical fiction series — has teamed up once again to explore a whole new era of American history through the eyes of Riverdale’s iconic teens in ARCHIE: 1955! Comics legends Mark Waid (ARCHIE, Captain America) and Brian Augustyn (The Flash) are joined by longtime collaborator and fan-favorite artist Tom Grummett (Superboy) to tell a true-to-life tale set during the turbulent origins of rock ‘n’ roll. Veteran Archie Comics inker Bob Smith, colorist GlennWhitmore, and letterer Jack Morelli will round out the ARCHIE: 1955 creative team.

“As a boy who grew up in Tupelo, Mississippi, I’ve been a rock-origins aficionado my entire life,” Waid said. “ARCHIE: 1955 is my chance to visit that era I so love, and do it with an Archie spin. As with ARCHIE: 1941, we’re very true to the time while telling a story in a modern way that’s exciting and dramatic. Using Archie as a lens through which to really examine the beginnings of rock ‘n’ roll is a blast.”

Launching in September, the five-issue miniseries imagines what life would be like for Archie Andrews and the gang if they were real teens in 1955, and it follows him on a quest for success in the fledgling rock ‘n’ roll scene. When Archie proves to a local DJ that he’s got the talent for hip-shaking stardom, he begins an ascent to fame that will carry with it both triumph and tragedy.

“As a teen in high school, I had two ambitions: comic book artist and rock star,” Grummett said. “My guitar skills being what they were, rock star was pretty much off the table. It’s going to be a kick to explore what might have been through Archie and his friends, at the very birth of rock ‘n roll.”

Augustyn added, “This sweeping story will feature laughs and tears, music and drama, and all the pals and gals. Get with it, hep-cats!”

ARCHIE: 1955 #1 arrives in comic shops on September 18, 2019.

Subscriptions are now available from the Archie Comics Website.