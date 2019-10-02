Katy takes Riverdale by storm in ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #1 by Mariko Tamaki, Kevin Panetta, and Laura Braga

Katy Keene slays the runway in January when the iconic fashionista travels to Riverdale for the new ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #1! This new comic book mini-series will set up a modernized Katy Keene alongside Archie and the gang as she makes her first appearance in comics in over a decade.



Written by Mariko Tamaki (ARCHIE AND SABRINA, This One Summer) and Kevin Panetta (Steven Universe, Regular Show) with art by Laura Braga (BLOSSOMS 666), Matt Herms and Jack Morelli, the new series continues from where the current ARCHIE AND SABRINA leaves off, with the “Insta-famous” Katy whirlwinding her way through town and rattling the ultra-competitive Archie Andrews.

“Katy Keene is an incredibly talented, smart, fashionable, and cool character,” Mariko said. “We’re adding a few modern twists, of course. There is very little more fun than writing Archie comics!”

The new comic will launch ahead of The CW’s hotly anticipated new Katy Keene TV show, a spin-off of the smash-hit Riverdale series. Katy was first introduced in 1945 in comics by Archie legend Bill Woggon, where she soon captured the hearts of legions of fans who would write in with their own fashion designs for her to wear in future stories.

“I can’t even express how totally excited I am to be writing an Archie comic and working with Mariko Tamaki,” Kevin said. “I’m a lifelong Archie fan and getting a chance to incorporate a classic character like Katy Keene into the modern Archie universe has been a great experience. I think readers will really enjoy reading our arc about the multi-talented Katy and her big introduction to life in Riverdale. Katy really holds her own with the big Archie characters and she already feels like one of the gang. I can’t wait for the world to meet Katy Keene!”

To find out more about ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE, stay tuned for news coming out of the ARCHIE COMICS FOREVER: CELEBRATING 80 YEARS panel this Friday, October 4 at New York Comic Con.