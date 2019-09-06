Archie Comics Forever: Celebrating 80 Years at New York Comic Con 2019

Don’t miss your chance to join your pals and gals from Archie Comics at New York City’s biggest pop culture event!

First up, on Friday, the ARCHIE COMICS FOREVER: CELEBRATING 80 YEARS panel will be filled with exclusive breaking news about upcoming comics, a Q&A session with Archie writers, artists, editors, and much more as we begin to celebrate 80 years of Archie Comics history!

Then, on Sunday, join the folks from Warner Bros. Television Group as they host a special video presentation and Q&A at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden focusing on Season 4 of The CW’s Riverdale with special guests Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich, and executive producer Roberto Aguirre–Sacasa.

4:00pm – 5:00pm, Room 1B03

Moderator: Ron Cacace

Panelists: Jon Goldwater (Publisher/CEO, Riverdale / Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Katy Keene EP), Victor Gorelick (Co-President/Editor-in-Chief), Mike Pellerito (Co-President), Alex Segura (Co-President), Jamie L. Rotante (Writer – BETTY & VERONICA), Dan Parent (Artist – ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY), Micol Ostow (Writer – RIVERDALE Scholastic Novels, RIVERDALE: SEASON 3 comic series) and Frank Tieri (Writer – JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA)

Join your pals and gals from Archie Comics for exclusive breaking news, announcements, and a Q&A about your favorite comic book characters!

Plus, get a peek ahead at Riverdale Season 4 on The CW, Katy Keene, and Netflix’s Chilling Adventure of Sabrina!

10:30am – 11:30am, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Now that the Gargoyle King has been revealed, The Black Hood is dead and Hiram is in jail, can Archie and the gang have a normal senior year? Riverdale returns for its second appearance at New York Comic Con, to discuss the new mysteries of season four, including the shocking finale flash forward and what it means for Jughead and the others. Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, this one-hour drama is a bold, subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Riverdale’s season four returns October 9, airing Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

