Jellybean’s in danger in this early preview of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #6!

“Reggie’s got my sister.”

The history of werewolves in the Jones family runs deep – but does that include Jughead’s little sister Jellybean as well? It’s a question good ol’ Jug must answer before the Cooper family or Reggie’s new wolf pack gets to her first!

On May 30th, writer Frank Tieri, artists Pat & Tim Kennedy and Joe Eisma bring you the terrifying sixth issue of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER!

