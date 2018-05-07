Jellybean’s in danger in this early preview of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #6!

“Reggie’s got my sister.”
The history of werewolves in the Jones family runs deep – but does that include Jughead’s little sister Jellybean as well? It’s a question good ol’ Jug must answer before the Cooper family or Reggie’s new wolf pack gets to her first!
On May 30th, writer Frank Tieri, artists Pat & Tim Kennedy and Joe Eisma bring you the terrifying sixth issue of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER!
Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or order online from the Archie Comics Shop!
Get issues of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!