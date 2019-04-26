Josie McCoy looks for love in RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #3

“I’m not going to be your dirty little secret.”

In the third issue of the new Riverdale tie-in comic series, novelist Micol Ostow and artist Thomas Pitilli show Josie McCoy looking for love, while Ostow and artist Joe Eisma detail Archie & Joaquin’s time at the Leopold and Loeb detention center. Everyone is hiding something in this companion to the third season of the hit CW television series.

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #3 is written by Micol Ostow, writer of the Scholastic Riverdale: The Day Before young adult novel, with art by Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz, and Matt Herms. Look for issue #3 in comic shops and on digital platforms beginning May 22, 2019.