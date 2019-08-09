Follow along on Archie and Sabrina’s first date in ARCHIE #707!

The saga of how Archie Andrews and Sabrina Spellman’s new relationship came to be is filled with nervous first date jitters, butterflies, and a good amount of supernatural terror!

The next issue of the fan-favorite ARCHIE series, exploring the origins of Archie and Sabrina’s new romance, will be available in comic shops and on digital platforms September 4th from writers Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki, artist Jenn St-Onge, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli.

Pre-order your copy of ARCHIE #707 (ARCHIE AND SABRINA PART 3) from your local comic shop.

Subscribe to get copies of ARCHIE delivered straight to your door.

Catch up with the story so far by reading PART 1 and PART 2

VARIANT COVER GALLERY