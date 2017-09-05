A new story in the classic Archie style kicks off every Archie Digest! Get the Archie Comics Previews/Reviews for 9/6/17

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at a preview of ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282

In the BRAND NEW lead story “Out of Your Gourd,” Archie has grown the biggest pumpkin in town for the fall festival, but how do you transport a 500 pound pumpkin? Archie and Jughead will find a way!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/6

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.