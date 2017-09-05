A new story in the classic Archie style kicks off every Archie Digest! Get the Archie Comics Previews/Reviews for 9/6/17

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at a preview of ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282.
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282
In the BRAND NEW lead story “Out of Your Gourd,” Archie has grown the biggest pumpkin in town for the fall festival, but how do you transport a 500 pound pumpkin? Archie and Jughead will find a way!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/6
256-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.