Pop Tate grabs the spotlight in the new ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE DIGEST! Preview the new releases for 9/20/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at a preview of ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #28.

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #28

In the BRAND NEW lead story, “Every Day is Sundae!,” The Cooking Channel is looking for the best sundae in the country—and one by Pop Tate is in the running! Archie and his friends all think they’re the inspiration behind the recipe, but only one person knows the truth!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/20

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.