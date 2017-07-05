Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns! New stories from the Riverdale TV show are revealed! Preview the new Archie Comics for 7/5/17

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #7, RIVERDALE #4, ARCHIE CROSSOVER COLLECTION TP, RIVERDALE DIGEST #2, ARCHIE SUMMER ANNUAL #280, ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #11 and WORLD OF ARCHIE SUMMER ANNUAL #70.
CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #7
THE HORROR ADVENTURES OF SABRINA RETURN! Learn the haunting back story of Sabrina’s father, Edward Spellman.
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack
Variant Cover: Moritat
On Sale Date: 7/5
40-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
For a preview of CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #7, visit the ArchieHorror website.
VARIANT COVER:
RIVERDALE #4
From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale.
Meet Kevin Keller: an openly gay, well-liked member of Riverdale. Unfortunately, Kevin’s likability doesn’t always translate to romance, and finding a suitable partner in Riverdale is harder than you might think!
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi
Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
Variant Covers: Robert Hack, T. Rex
On Sale Date: 7/5
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE CROSSOVER COLLECTION (TR)
Get ready for this star-studded event as icons from music, film and sports visit Riverdale! From The Ramones to Michael Strahan, you’ll be star-struck reading this special collection!
Script: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Dan Parent
Art: Gisele Lagace, Dan Parent, Jeff Shultz
Cover: Various
978-1-68255-968-0
$14.99/$16.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
136 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/5
RIVERDALE DIGEST #2
See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our recently relaunched titles, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats and Reggie and Me!
Script: Mark Waid, Adam Hughes, Chip Zdarsky, Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio, Tom DeFalco
Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
On Sale Date: 7/5
128-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.
ARCHIE SUMMER ANNUAL #280
It’s SUMMER FUN MONTH! with the new lead story “Beachwatch”! They’re filming a new “Beachwatch” movie on the beach, and Archie is thrilled to have gotten a part in it! But will he become a star, or will something cause him to get burned?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 7/5
192-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.
ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #11
Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest that revisits the historic “Archie Marries” storyline!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/5
224-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE SUMMER ANNUAL #70
BRAND NEW SUMMER STORY! In “Club Dread,” Veronica brings the gang to a fun-filled island resort. But she doesn’t tell them about the horror-themed murder mystery event that happens at night!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 7/5
192-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.