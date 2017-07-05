Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns! New stories from the Riverdale TV show are revealed! Preview the new Archie Comics for 7/5/17

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #7, RIVERDALE #4, ARCHIE CROSSOVER COLLECTION TP, RIVERDALE DIGEST #2, ARCHIE SUMMER ANNUAL #280, ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #11 and WORLD OF ARCHIE SUMMER ANNUAL #70.

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #7

THE HORROR ADVENTURES OF SABRINA RETURN! Learn the haunting back story of Sabrina’s father, Edward Spellman.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack

Variant Cover: Moritat

On Sale Date: 7/5

40-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

For a preview of CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #7, visit the ArchieHorror website.

VARIANT COVER:

RIVERDALE #4

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale.

Meet Kevin Keller: an openly gay, well-liked member of Riverdale. Unfortunately, Kevin’s likability doesn’t always translate to romance, and finding a suitable partner in Riverdale is harder than you might think!

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

Variant Covers: Robert Hack, T. Rex

On Sale Date: 7/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE CROSSOVER COLLECTION (TR)

Get ready for this star-studded event as icons from music, film and sports visit Riverdale! From The Ramones to Michael Strahan, you’ll be star-struck reading this special collection!

Script: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Dan Parent

Art: Gisele Lagace, Dan Parent, Jeff Shultz

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-968-0

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/5

RIVERDALE DIGEST #2

See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our recently relaunched titles, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats and Reggie and Me!

Script: Mark Waid, Adam Hughes, Chip Zdarsky, Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio, Tom DeFalco

Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 7/5

128-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SUMMER ANNUAL #280

It’s SUMMER FUN MONTH! with the new lead story “Beachwatch”! They’re filming a new “Beachwatch” movie on the beach, and Archie is thrilled to have gotten a part in it! But will he become a star, or will something cause him to get burned?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/5

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #11

Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest that revisits the historic “Archie Marries” storyline!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/5

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE SUMMER ANNUAL #70

BRAND NEW SUMMER STORY! In “Club Dread,” Veronica brings the gang to a fun-filled island resort. But she doesn’t tell them about the horror-themed murder mystery event that happens at night!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/5

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.