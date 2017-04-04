Aw yeah, Little Archie! Preview the new Archie Comics on sale 4/5/17

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE #1, LITTLE ARCHIE ONE-SHOT, JUGHEAD #14, ARCHIE FUNHOUSE COMICS SPRING ANNUAL #26, ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #277, ARCHIE’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #8, and ARCHIE GIANT COMICS MEDLEY!

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale comes the first issue of the MUST-READ, brand new, ongoing comic series. Set in the universe of the TV series, the Riverdale comic offers a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, Josie & the Pussycats and their friends, exploring small-town life and the darkness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome facade.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Will Ewing, Michael Grassi

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: Alitha Martinez

Variant Covers: Elliott Fernandez, Francesco Francavilla, Peter Krause, Djibril Morissette-Phan, Ron Salas

On Sale Date: 4/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

LITTLE ARCHIE ONE-SHOT

BRAND NEW ONE-SHOT SPECIAL! Archie’s wildest day ever starts with a cat eating his homework—and things just get crazier from there! But this isn’t just an ordinary cat, and this certainly won’t be an ordinary day for Little Archie and his friends. Join in on the fun adventure from the superstar comics team Art Baltazar and Franco (Tiny Titans, Action Cat and Adventure Bug)!

Script: Art Baltazar and Franco

Art: Art Baltazar

Cover: Art Baltazar

Variant Covers: Ryan Jampole, Asami Matsumura

On Sale Date: 4/5

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD #14

When Juggie’s ruined everyone’s lives (BUT BY ACCIDENT, OBVIOUSLY) and also drawn the entire internet’s attention to Riverdale, can he fix it? And how can a man who only wants to eat burgers in peace have caused such problems? All these questions and more are answered in this issue!

Script: Ryan North

Art: Derek Charm, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Joe Quinones, Chip Zdarsky

On Sale Date: 4/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE SPRING ANNUAL #26

In the NEW LEAD STORY “On the Road Again …and Against!,” the Archies go on tour in the Philippines, while at the same time a documentary is being filmed about them.

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/5

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #277

It’s STORYBOOK MONTH for the Archie digest line! In “PinARCHIo,” Mr. Lodge creates a puppet, PinARCHIo, that comes to life. But the new boy is so girl crazy and so disobedient, he tries to get him back into puppet form!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/5

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #8

Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest! Get ready for a whole lot of hilarious stories featuring America’s red-headed hero, as well as bonus art pages and fun intros from writers, artists and fans alike. Each anniversary digest is a special collector’s item for every Archie fan!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

On Sale Date: 3/29

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS MEDLEY (TR)

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS MEDLEY collects 480 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume! Follow America’s favorite red-head as he navigates the pressures of the American teenager in the awkward, charming, and hilarious way you’ve come to know and love.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-987-1

$7.99/$8.99CAN

TR

pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/5