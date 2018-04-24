The Spring Dance is here! Preview the 4/25/18 new releases!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #30, THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA VOL. 2: SILVER AGE (TP), and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #288!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE #30
It’s the run-up to the most important event in the gang’s lives—the spring dance! Who’s going with whom? Who’s NOT going with whom? And how will Archie end up tanking the whole night?
Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Adam Gorham, Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick
On Sale Date: 4/25
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS
THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA VOL. 2: SILVER AGE (TP)
The sensational sixties… a time of dreams, hopes, revolution and social change! The swinging seventies—a time of transition in America. Ever timeless, Archie and his friends came along for the ride! Journey back with us now in this eagerly anticipated second volume of THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA series!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
978-1-68255-911-6
$9.99/$10.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 7 1/2”
TR
416 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/25
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #288
Brand New Lead Story: “Sniffing Around” Cricket O’Dell is known for having a nose for money, which is why her nose goes crazy when she’s around a lot of it! But why is she itching like mad during a date with Archie?!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 4/25
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
