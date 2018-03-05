Uncover the secret history of the Cooper Underground in JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #4! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 3/7/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #4, ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #5, BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #261, and YOUR PAL ARCHIE VOL 1!
JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #4
Who is Elena Cooper? Take a trip back through time to witness the history of the mysterious matriarch of the Cooper Underground and the threat she poses for Jughead in the present day!
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Gorham
Variant Covers: T. Rex, Michael Walsh
On Sale Date: 3/7
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #5
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Foot Fallout.” When Archie sustains an injury at Lodge Manor, Veronica rolls out the red carpet to nurse his wounds—but Mr. Lodge is less than eager to accommodate the new houseguest!
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/7
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #261
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Movie Mix-Up!” Archie gets a taste of his own medicine when Betty and Veronica double-book dates for the same night as a movie outing with Archie!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/7
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
YOUR PAL ARCHIE VOL. 1 (TP)
Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES collection from Ty Templeton and Dan Parent! Join Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and all your favorite characters from Riverdale as they embark on fun-filled adventures and high school hijinks!
Script: Ty Templeton
Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-68255-921-5
$17.99/$19.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/7