Check out a preview of RIVERDALE ONE SHOT and more new Archie Comics on sale 3/1/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of RIVERDALE ONE SHOT, ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #7, and B AND V FRIENDS COMICS ANNUAL #253!
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
RIVERDALE ONE SHOT
A MUST-HAVE ONE-SHOT—THE PERFECT PRIMER FOR THE CW’s RIVERDALE SERIES!
Learn the secrets and hidden tales from the summer before the eternal love-triangle begins in this special issue, which features four short stories focusing on the major players and events in the Riverdale series. You dare not miss this special commemorative issue in advance of the upcoming ongoingRiverdale series, written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Afterlife with Archie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale series, with stunning art by Alitha Martinez (Black Panther)!
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Brian E. Paterson, Britta Lundin, James Dewille, Will Ewing
Art: Alitha Martinez, Elliot Fernandez, Jim Towe, Thomas Pitilli, Thomas Chu, Glenn Whitmore, Andre Szymanowicz, Bob Smith, John Workman, Janice Chiang
Cover: Alitha Martinez with Steve Downer
Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Adam Gorham, Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Sandra Lanz, Moritat, Dan Parent, Thomas Pitilli, Matthew Dow Smith, Cory Smith
Blank Sketch Cover Also Available
On Sale Date: 3/1
48-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
ARCHIE’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #7
Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest! Get ready for a whole lot of hilarious stories featuring Archie, Jughead, B&V and the whole extended Archie gang as well as bonus art pages and fun intros from writers, artists and fans alike.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/1
224-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
B&V FRIENDS COMICS ANNUAL #253
STORYBOOK MONTH gains momentum! In “The Princesses and the Pea-brain,” the girls are put to the test to see who will be a suitable wife for Prince Archie. But when their mattresses are out to the pea test, it’s anybody’s guess who will be lucky (or unlucky) enough to win over the prince!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 3/1
192-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.