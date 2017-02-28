Check out a preview of RIVERDALE ONE SHOT and more new Archie Comics on sale 3/1/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of RIVERDALE ONE SHOT, ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #7, and B AND V FRIENDS COMICS ANNUAL #253!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

RIVERDALE ONE SHOT

A MUST-HAVE ONE-SHOT—THE PERFECT PRIMER FOR THE CW’s RIVERDALE SERIES!

Learn the secrets and hidden tales from the summer before the eternal love-triangle begins in this special issue, which features four short stories focusing on the major players and events in the Riverdale series. You dare not miss this special commemorative issue in advance of the upcoming ongoingRiverdale series, written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Afterlife with Archie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale series, with stunning art by Alitha Martinez (Black Panther)!

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Brian E. Paterson, Britta Lundin, James Dewille, Will Ewing

Art: Alitha Martinez, Elliot Fernandez, Jim Towe, Thomas Pitilli, Thomas Chu, Glenn Whitmore, Andre Szymanowicz, Bob Smith, John Workman, Janice Chiang

Cover: Alitha Martinez with Steve Downer

Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Adam Gorham, Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Sandra Lanz, Moritat, Dan Parent, Thomas Pitilli, Matthew Dow Smith, Cory Smith

Blank Sketch Cover Also Available

On Sale Date: 3/1

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #7

Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest! Get ready for a whole lot of hilarious stories featuring Archie, Jughead, B&V and the whole extended Archie gang as well as bonus art pages and fun intros from writers, artists and fans alike.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/1

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS COMICS ANNUAL #253

STORYBOOK MONTH gains momentum! In “The Princesses and the Pea-brain,” the girls are put to the test to see who will be a suitable wife for Prince Archie. But when their mattresses are out to the pea test, it’s anybody’s guess who will be lucky (or unlucky) enough to win over the prince!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/1

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.