A new beginning is here for the Mighty Crusaders! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 12/6/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #26, MIGHTY CRUSADERS #1, and B&V FRIENDS WINTER ANNUAL DIGEST #257!
ARCHIE #26
HEART OF RIVERDALE, Part 4! Everyone has had a different reaction to Betty’s injury, but Archie’s is unique. He’s finding himself falling in love with her all over again—but where does that leave Veronica?
Script: Mark Waid
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Sandy Jarrell, Thomas Pitilli
On Sale Date: 12/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
MIGHTY CRUSADERS #1
NEW ONGOING SERIES! “Back in the Saddle” – The mightiest team of superheroes are back! A throw-down with a prehistoric terror in the heart of Washington D.C. sets the stage for the dramatic return of a wayward hero! Meanwhile, half a world away, a sinister plan begins to awaken an ancient evil!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Kelsey Shannon
Variant Cover: Matthew Dow Smith
On Sale Date: 12/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
B&V FRIENDS WINTER ANNUAL #257
In the BRAND NEW lead story “Girls On Tour,” Mr. Lodge gives Betty, Veronica, Ginger and Nancy a winter tour of the Lodge Estate—but no one could predict all of the chilly calamities that ensue!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Pena
On Sale Date: 12/6
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.