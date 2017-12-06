A new beginning is here for the Mighty Crusaders! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 12/6/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #26, MIGHTY CRUSADERS #1, and B&V FRIENDS WINTER ANNUAL DIGEST #257!



ARCHIE #26



HEART OF RIVERDALE, Part 4! Everyone has had a different reaction to Betty’s injury, but Archie’s is unique. He’s finding himself falling in love with her all over again—but where does that leave Veronica?

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Sandy Jarrell, Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 12/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

MIGHTY CRUSADERS #1



NEW ONGOING SERIES! “Back in the Saddle” – The mightiest team of superheroes are back! A throw-down with a prehistoric terror in the heart of Washington D.C. sets the stage for the dramatic return of a wayward hero! Meanwhile, half a world away, a sinister plan begins to awaken an ancient evil!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Kelsey Shannon

Variant Cover: Matthew Dow Smith

On Sale Date: 12/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

B&V FRIENDS WINTER ANNUAL #257



In the BRAND NEW lead story “Girls On Tour,” Mr. Lodge gives Betty, Veronica, Ginger and Nancy a winter tour of the Lodge Estate—but no one could predict all of the chilly calamities that ensue!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Pena

On Sale Date: 12/6

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.