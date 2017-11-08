News The Archies run into trouble on tour – featuring a special guest-appearance by CHVRCHES! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 11/8/17!

Ron C. November 8, 2017,

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #2, BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES TP, and RIVERDALE DIGEST #4!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

THE ARCHIES #2

Cover by Greg Smallwood

NEW ONGOING SERIES! The Archies hit the road—but tour isn’t all it’s cracked up to be! Can they still make some great music? Or will they go broke and make a U-turn for home?

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg
Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Greg Smallwood
Variant Cover: Fiona Staples
On Sale Date: 11/8
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

 

BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES TP

Cover by Adam Hughes

Collected for the first time in one graphic novel, BETTY AND VERONICA issues 1-3 by legendary comics creator Adam Hughes!

Script: Adam Hughes
Art: Adam Hughes, Jose Villarrubia, Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Hughes
978-1-68255-985-7
$12.99/$14.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
104 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/8

RIVERDALE DIGEST #4

See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: CW Photo Cover
On Sale Date: 11/8
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.

