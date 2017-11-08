The Archies run into trouble on tour – featuring a special guest-appearance by CHVRCHES! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 11/8/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #2, BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES TP, and RIVERDALE DIGEST #4!
THE ARCHIES #2
NEW ONGOING SERIES! The Archies hit the road—but tour isn’t all it’s cracked up to be! Can they still make some great music? Or will they go broke and make a U-turn for home?
Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg
Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Greg Smallwood
Variant Cover: Fiona Staples
On Sale Date: 11/8
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES TP
Collected for the first time in one graphic novel, BETTY AND VERONICA issues 1-3 by legendary comics creator Adam Hughes!
Script: Adam Hughes
Art: Adam Hughes, Jose Villarrubia, Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Hughes
978-1-68255-985-7
$12.99/$14.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
104 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/8
RIVERDALE DIGEST #4
See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: CW Photo Cover
On Sale Date: 11/8
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.