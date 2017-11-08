The Archies run into trouble on tour – featuring a special guest-appearance by CHVRCHES! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 11/8/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #2, BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES TP, and RIVERDALE DIGEST #4!

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

THE ARCHIES #2

NEW ONGOING SERIES! The Archies hit the road—but tour isn’t all it’s cracked up to be! Can they still make some great music? Or will they go broke and make a U-turn for home?

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Cover: Fiona Staples

On Sale Date: 11/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES TP

Collected for the first time in one graphic novel, BETTY AND VERONICA issues 1-3 by legendary comics creator Adam Hughes!

Script: Adam Hughes

Art: Adam Hughes, Jose Villarrubia, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Hughes

978-1-68255-985-7

$12.99/$14.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

104 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/8

RIVERDALE DIGEST #4

See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 11/8

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.