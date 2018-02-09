Classic Archie Returns to Comic Shops with BETTY & VERONICA: FRIENDS FOREVER by Golliher & Parent

The fan-favorite classic Archie Comics style is heading back to comics in BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER, a new monthly series for all ages written by Archie veteran Bill Golliher with art by Archie legend Dan Parent. The new series spotlights the timeless best friend duo in themed issues of five-page stories, starting with “At the Movies” in issue #1 this May.

“I’m thrilled to be working on my favorite girls, Betty and Veronica, in the style I grew up with,” said artist Dan Parent. “While I love how the characters lend themselves to so many genres, this is the way I love to draw the characters! I’m very excited!”

Parent and writer Bill Golliher have a long history with Riverdale going back to their seminal 1990s storyline, “Love Showdown” that reintroduced Cheryl Blossom to modern Archie Comics.

“BETTY & VERONICA: FRIENDS FOREVER is classic B&V at its finest – loaded with friendship and fun,” said Archie Comics Co-President Alex Segura. “We’re excited to have legendary Archie artist Dan Parent and the book’s all-star creative team bring these top-notch stories to comic shops for readers of all ages.”

FRIENDS FOREVER will feature the return of the classic style, known across the world for its family-friendly stories and rich history, to the comic shop market to meet growing demand for a classic-style publication in the traditional comic book format. The stories spotlighted in the new series, geared toward comic shops, will also be seen in select B&V digests on the newsstand to maximize the reach of these new classic tales.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER launches on May 2 in comic book stores and digital platforms.

BETTY AND VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER #1: AT THE MOVIES

Classic Betty and Veronica-style stories make their return with this collection of fun tales that see the two iconic BFFs get the Hollywood treatment and experience some matinee madness!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/2

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.