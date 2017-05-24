Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for August 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in August 2017. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #2

Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This second issue spotlights the blockbuster superhero team The Avengers! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: John Cassaday, Laura Martin

On Sale Date: 8/2

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #8

“WITCH-WAR” Part Two, “Burnt Offerings”: Edward Spellman, trapped in Harvey’s body, has been reunited with Sabrina, and is ready to enact his dark agenda!

Script: Roberto Aguire-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack

Variant Cover: Matthew Southworth

On Sale Date: 8/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE #23

BRAND NEW STORY ARC! The fallout continues! One life has been destroyed, another family has been torn apart—and only the kids of Riverdale High can save their town from imploding!

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Thomas Pitilli

Variant Cover: Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 8/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE VOL. 4 (TR)

The fourth volume of the ARCHIE series features the headline-making comic event “OVER THE EDGE,” where the lives of Archie and his friends are forever changed. Collects Archie issues 18–22.

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

978-1-68255-970-3

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/23

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #9

The Pussycats and their various musical allies and friends must unite to save the kidnapped Archies! Don’t miss the stunning finale to “FASTER, PUSSYCATS: DRIFT, DRIFT”!

Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Cover: Javier Pulido

On Sale Date: 8/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

RIVERDALE #5

Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, this issue gives us a peek into what makes Riverdale High hot-shots Reggie Mantle and Josie McCoy tick. Reggie’s used to getting what he wants, and sets his romantic sights on the lead singer of the Pussycats. But when Josie turns him down, just how far will Reggie go to convince her he’s worth an audition?

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

Variant Cover: Matthew Dow Smith

On Sale Date: 8/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL, ARCHIE! #2

Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES comic! Now that Archie’s won the lottery, how will his life change? ALSO: Something’s wrong with Reggie. He’s being nice to EVERYBODY…

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Cover: Les McClaine

On Sale Date: 8/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #281

IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the BRAND NEW story “It’s All Relative,” Archie’s Uncle Roy is a business success story—despite never finishing high school! He decides to go back and get his diploma at Riverdale High, and puts a cramp in Archie’s style!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy

On Sale Date: 8/9

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS TREAT (TR)

You’re in for a TREAT with this collection of 480 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-952-9

$7.99/$9.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/16

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 1: MAGIC, MUSIC & MISCHIEF (TR)

Good things come in threes, and this is a triple threat of MAGIC, MUSIC & MISCHIEF! This collection of classic stories features three amazing series: Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats and Little Archie!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Bob Bolling

978-1-68255-982-6

$19.99/$21.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

304 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/9

ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE BACK TO SCHOOL ANNUAL #27

IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the ALL-NEW story “How Shocking,” one of Dilton’s lab experiments goes awry (thanks to Archie), and things get REALLY weird!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy

On Sale Date: 8/2

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

THE BEST OF JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS (TR)

Get out your long tails and ears for hats, this graphic novel that collects over 400 pages of the BEST and most ROCKIN Josie and the Pussycats stories!

Script:

Art:

Cover:

978-1-68255-930-7

$9.99/$11.99CAN

5 1/4 x 7 ½”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/23

B&V FRIENDS FALL ANNUAL #255

IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the BRAND NEW story “Don’t TEST My Patience,” Veronica gets the highest score on the student aptitude test—but has there been some tampering with the results?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy

Ship Date: 8/9

On Sale Date: 8/23

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD AND ARCHIE FALL ANNUAL #27

IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the ALL-NEW story “You BROKE it, You BOUGHT IT,” Archie breaks Riverdale High’s prestigious football trophy, so it’s up to him and Jughead to fix it before anyone notices!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 8/30

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #71

IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the BRAND NEW story “Hitting a SOUR Note,” Archie’s musicianship lands him the opportunity to go to a private music school. When he realizes that his skills are not up to par with his peers, is it too late to go back to RHS?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 8/16

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.