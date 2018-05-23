Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for August 2018!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in August 2018. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #8

Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This issue spotlights SPIDER-MAN and VENOM! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Provided by Marvel

On Sale Date: 8/15

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

VAMPIRONICA #4

The vampire siege on Riverdale begins! Will Veronica lead the town towards salvation… or doom?

Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood

Art: Greg Smallwood, Jack Morelli

Vampironica #4 CVR A Reg: Greg Smallwood

Vampironica #4 CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla

Vampironica #4 CVR C Var: Fiona Staples

On Sale Date: 8/29

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

THE FOX: FOX HUNT (TR)

Paul Patton, Jr. is dealing with the reality that his son wants to be a superhero like his father; the very thing Paul no longer wishes to be himself. However, a psychopathic philanthropist won’t let Paul end his dual identity when he puts a million-dollar bounty on The Fox’s head!

Script: Mark Waid and Dean Haspiel

Art: Dean Haspiel, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering

Cover: Dean Haspiel

978-1-68255-887-4

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/1

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #2

The historic crossover mini-series continues! Batman’s received a panicked call from Riverdale and he sends Robin and Batgirl with one caveat—they must disguise themselves as high school transfer students!

Script: Jeff Parker, Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #2 CVR A Reg: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #2 CVR B Var: Rick Burchett, Rosario “Tito” Peña

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #2 CVR C Var: Matthew Dow Smith

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #2 CVR D Var: Robert Hack

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #2 CVR E Var: Wilfredo Torres, Kelly Fitzpatrick

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #2 CVR F Var: Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 8/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #9

“Hunted,” Pt 4: This is it! It’s the take down of the century as the Vixens battle for the fate of all women in Riverdale—and everywhere! There’s just one problem: will the girl gang ever be allowed back in their hometown again?

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Sanya Anwar, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

B&V: Vixens #9 CVR A Reg: Sanya Anwar

B&V: Vixens #9 CVR B Var: Paulina Ganucheau

B&V: Vixens #9 CVR C Var: Devaki Neogi

On Sale Date: 8/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #8

Riverdale has been the focal point of the war between the werewolf Joneses and the werewolf hunter Coopers for centuries. Join us for this special issue as we examine how the conflict has affected not only these two warring families—but the very town of Riverdale itself.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Jughead: the Hunger #8 CVR A Reg: Adam Gorham

Jughead: the Hunger #8 CVR B Var: Djibril Morrissette-Phan

Jughead: the Hunger #8 CVR C Var: Cary Nord

On Sale Date: 8/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #10

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Tutors By Night” – While Archie is being tutored by Dilton and Betty is tutoring a girl Dilton likes, they “arrange” a swap—but when Veronica finds out, she tries to break up the arrangement!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/29

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #291

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “That’s Just Beachy!” – It’s the 50th reunion of the classic “Beach Bash” films, and it’s being filmed on Riverdale Beach! The gang is excited when they’re cast as extras in the new film! But with the old stars bickering like crazy, how will they move this production forward? Archie and Betty have a plan!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/8

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA: THE BRONZE AGE (TR)

The Awesome Eighties: Experience the punk movement as it shakes up Riverdale! Behold the rise of MTV! The Nifty Nineties: Rock out to the sensational sounds of boy bands, and hook up your satellite dish so you can enjoy teens from Beverly Hills and more! It’s all here and then some in this edition chock-full of comedy classics from the Bronze Age of Archie!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-855-3

$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 1/2”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/15

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #265

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “The Red Shoes!” Based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale, Betty is gifted a pair of magical red shoes by her mother. But are they a present, or a punishment?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/1

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA SPECTACULAR VOL. 1 (TR)

See how Betty & Veronica tackle the world of fashion, prep for the red carpets of Hollywood and still have time to finish their homework! BETTY & VERONICA SPECTACULAR VOL. 1 is the first of a chronological collection featuring the magazine-format series spotlighting Riverdale’s iconic duo.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-905-5

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/1

LIFE WITH ARCHIE VOL. 1 (TR)

The original Life with Archie series was home to the wildest alternate reality takes on the Riverdale gang. From spies to superheroes, this comic showcased stories readers never dreamed of! Relive those far-out tales in the first volume of this collection.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover:

978-1-68255-859-1

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/29

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #81

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Supply and Demand!” – It’s back to school time, and the gang is outraged to see the teachers having to spend their own money to supply their classrooms. The gang pools their resources to donate to the school. But when Veronica sees all of this, she decides she’ll kick it up a notch and help in her own way… Lodge style!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/22

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.