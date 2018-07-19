The Riddler hits the streets of Riverdale in ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #2!

The historic crossover mini-series continues! Batman’s received a panicked call from Veronica Lodge and he sends Robin and Batgirl to the rescue! But there’s just one caveat… they must disguise themselves as High School transfer students! Meanwhile, some familiar Gotham villains begin to enact a larger plot within the quiet streets of Riverdale!

On August 25th, join the titanic talents of co-writers Jeff Parker and Michael Moreci, artists Dan Parent and J. Bone, colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letterer Jack Morelli and gear up for the next issue of this summer’s blockbuster comic crossover from Archie and DC Comics, ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #2!

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or order your favorite cover from the Archie Comics Online Store!

Subscribe and get all six issues mailed to your door via the Archie Comics Online Store!

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS: