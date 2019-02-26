Archie Comics New Releases for 2/27/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA #3, ARCHIE 3000 TP, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #268.



BETTY & VERONICA #3 (of 5)

“Senior Year, Pt. 3: Winter”: Betty’s severely questioning her college options while Veronica’s father meddles with her college plans once more—she’s upset, but something happens that makes it even harder for her to tell him how she feels.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandra Lanz

Variant Covers: Jen Bartel, Rebekah Isaacs w/ Kelly Fitzpatrick

On Sale Date: 2/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 3000 (TP)

Travel to the 31st Century with Archie and his friends! In the year 3000, Riverdale is home to hoverboards, intergalactic travel, alien life and everyone’s favorite space case, Archie! Follow the gang as they encounter detention robots, teleporters, wacky fashion trends and much more. Will the teens of the future get in as much trouble as the ones from our time?

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Chris Lie, Bob Smith

978-1-68255-841-6

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/27

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #268

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Reptile Rendezvous!” Betty and Veronica get introduced to the wild world of reptiles! But soon Veronica discovers that another kind of animal might be the perfect pet!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/27

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

