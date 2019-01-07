Archie Comics New Releases for 1/9/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #6, BETTY AND ME VOL. 1 TP, ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #295 and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #85.



ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #6

The United Underworld has all of Riverdale under their control and it’s up to Batman, along with Archie and the Gang, to save their beloved hometown! It’s going to come down to some ingenuity, a few high tech devices, and the showdown of the century right in the center of town!

Script: Jeff Parker and Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

Variant Covers:

On Sale Date: 1/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & ME VOL. 1 (TP)



For 200 issues, Riverdale’s favorite girl-next-door had her own spotlight series. In the first volume of this collection, check out Betty’s adventures alongside the whole gang!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-889-8

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/9

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #295

Brand New Lead Story: “The Case of the Long Con” – Archie is in trouble at Pop’s because he hasn’t paid his tab. He swears he’ll pay it—but his wallet’s gone missing! Cue Detective Sam Hill, on the scene and ready to crack this mystery!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/9

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #85

Brand New Lead Story: “The Case of Hiding in Plain Sight” Mr. Lodge knows Archie is sneaking in to visit Veronica, but he can’t prove it—so he gets Detective Sam Hill on the case! Sam sets up an ambush and catches Archie in the act… but he’s shocked by what he discovers!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/9

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

