Archie Comics March 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in March 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

BLOSSOMS 666 #2



Taking sibling rivalry to its most infernal limits, the Blossom twins enter into a sinister competition to prove themselves worthy of the throne of Hell. While Betty Cooper is starting to realize what they are up to, making herself a target, a mysterious stranger wanders into town, bringing with him a revelation that will turn Cheryl and Jason’s world upside down.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

BLOSSOMS 666 #2 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga

BLOSSOMS 666 #2 CVR B Var: Audrey Mok

BLOSSOMS 666 #2 CVR C Var: Wilfredo Torres

On Sale Date: 3/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

VAMPIRONICA VOL. 1 (TR)

When Veronica Lodge is bitten by a centuries-old vampire, her thirst for blood threatens to turn Riverdale into a haven for the undead. Will she put an end to the vampire threat or give in to her blood lust? Archie Horror’s latest series paints Riverdale red in the vampiric first collection by siblings Greg & Meg Smallwood! Collects Vampironica issues 1 – 5.

Script: Greg and Meg Smallwood

Art: Greg Smallwood, Greg Scott, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

978-1-68255-833-1

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/13

ARCHIE #703

Archie is in love! Yes, again. But this time his newfound romance has the whole town whispering. Who is this mystery lady, and how the heck did this happen?

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE #703 CVR A Reg: Marguerite Sauvage

ARCHIE #703 CVR B Var: Tula Lotay

ARCHIE #703 CVR C Var: Chip Zdarsky

On Sale Date: 3/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #13

Where did Bingo take Jughead when he was near death after he was shot by Archie? As the epic first season of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER comes to a close, that mystery will be resolved—and the answer will only raise even more questions about Jughead and his werewolf legacy! It’s all part of our big finale, leading up into our mind blowing JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA crossover!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #13 CVR A Reg: Adam Gorham

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #13 CVR B Var: Vic Malhotra

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #13 CVR C Var: Greg Scott

On Sale Date: 3/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHE MEETS BATMAN ‘66 (TR)

Gotham City meets Riverdale in this crossover graphic novel that brings together some of the most iconic characters in comics and television! A battle in Gotham City extends its reach into Riverdale–and it’s up to the teens of Riverdale to recruit some help and place a call… to the Batcave!

Script: Jeff Parker and Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Michael and Laura Allred

978-1-68255-847-8

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/27

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #1

Take a deeper dive into some of the skeletons buried in and around Riverdale as well as hidden and unexpected connections to the Farm and the Game. Everyone is hiding something in this companion to the third season of the massive hit CW series Riverdale, by Scholastic writer Micol Ostow and Riverdale artists Thomas Pitilli and Joe Eisma.

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz

RIVERDALE S3 #1 CVR A Reg: Thomas Pitilli

RIVERDALE S3 #1 CVR B Var: Joe Eisma

On Sale Date: 3/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1 (1 of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Sabrina is a teen witch who’s struggling with balancing the double life of high school and her burgeoning powers. Newly relocated to Greendale with her aunts Hilda and Zelda (also witches), Sabrina is trying to make the best of being the new girl in town which so far includes two intriguing love interests, an instant rivalry, a couple of misfits that could turn into BFFs, and trying to save the high school (and maybe the world) from crazy supernatural events. NBD!

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

SABRINA #1 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

SABRINA #1 CVR B Var: Stephanie Buscema

SABRINA #1 CVR C Var: Adam Hughes

SABRINA #1 CVR D Var: Victor Ibanez

SABRINA #1 CVR E Var: Sandra Lanz

On Sale Date: 3/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #16

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Vet Regret” – Archie and Jughead have plans to take their beloved pets to the vet—but Vegas and Hot Dog won’t go that easily!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/27

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #297

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Lord of the Games” – Archie has been spending all his time lately playing the new video game “Forknite” and NOT with Veronica. Upset, Veronica decides to see what the big fuss is all about and quickly catches Forknite Fever!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/13

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: PETS #1

Betty and Veronica aren’t just each other’s BFFs, they also have some furry friends as well—and in this collection of off-the-wall and heartwarming stories put those pets in the spotlight!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/20

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

THE MAN FROM R.I.V.E.R.D.A.L.E. (TR)

The villainous Mad Doctor Doom and his organization C.R.U.S.H. have targeted the students of Riverdale High with a devious plan to turn them into the Walking Dazed! Now it’s up to special agent Archie Andrews and his team at R.I.V.E.R.D.A.L.E. to stop them in this chronological collection of the classic MAN FROM R.I.V.E.R.D.A.L.E. series!

Script: Frank Doyle

Art: Bob White

Cover: Bob White

978-1-68255-845-4

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/20

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #271

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Arch-addin and the Magic Lamp!” – This riff on the classic fairytale Aladdin has an unexpected twist—you’ll never guess who the princess and the genie are in this version!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/6

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #87

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Food for Thought” – Betty and Veronica are fed up with Archie’s noncommittal ways, so Archie decides to embrace the single life. To do it successfully he turns to the master—Jughead Jones.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Ship Date: 3/6

On Sale Date: 3/20

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.