Archie Comics December 2018 Solicitations

THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS VOL. 1

The mightiest team of superheroes are back! A throw down with a prehistoric terror in the heart of Washington D.C. sets the stage for the dramatic return of a wayward hero! Meanwhile, half a world away, a sinister plan begins to awaken an ancient evil! PLUS: The New Crusaders have no time to rest as a new threat attacks Impact City. Can the New Crusaders pull themselves together and avert catastrophe? Collects issues 1-4 of Mighty Crusaders and the entirety of New Crusaders: Dark Tomorrow.

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Kelsey Shannon, Alitha Martinez, Rick Bryant, Matt Herms, Stephen Downer, Jack Morelli

Cover: Kelsey Shannon

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/2/19

VAMPIRONICA #5

Veronica must endure a series of brutal challenges in order to put a stop to the vampirism that’s taken over Riverdale once and for all. But what surprises await her back at the Lodge mansion?

Script: Greg and Meg Smallwood

Art: Greg Scott, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Vampironica #5 CVR A Reg: Greg Smallwood

Vampironica #5 CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla

Vampironica #5 CVR C Var: Matthew Taylor

On Sale Date: 12/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE #701

Archie Andrews has a secret— and he’s not the only one! These days, it seems like everyone in Riverdale has something to hide— but when their perfect small town life is rocked by a mysterious surprise, the truth starts tumbling out. Part 2 of “How I wasted my summer vacation!”

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Marguerite Sauvage, Thomas Pitilli, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE #701 CVR A Reg: Marguerite Sauvage

ARCHIE #701 CVR B Var: Jen Bartel

ARCHIE #701 CVR C Var: Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 1/2/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #5 (OF 6)

With the Gotham villains set to take over Riverdale, it’s up to Archie and his pals ‘n’ gals to work together with Batman to save their town! But will they be able to go toe-to-toe against their own parents and teachers?

Script: Jeff Parker and Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #5 CVR A Reg: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #5 CVR B Var: Laura Braga

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #5 CVR C Var: Bill Galvan

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #5 CVR D Var: Jamal Igle

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #5 CVR E Var: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #5 CVR F Var: Cory Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA #1 (OF 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! “Senior Year, Pt. 1: Summer” – Betty and Veronica go where they’ve never gone before—their senior year of high school! Only one school year stands between them and freedom, but when the two BFFs think they’ll be attending the same college in the fall find out that their plans have changed, their senior year—and their friendship—is put to the test!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

BETTY AND VERONICA #1 CVR A Reg: Sandra Lanz

BETTY AND VERONICA #1 CVR B Var: Laura Braga

BETTY AND VERONICA #1 CVR C Var: Francesco Francavilla

BETTY AND VERONICA #1 CVR D Var: Audrey Mok

BETTY AND VERONICA #1 CVR E Reg: Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 12/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #11

The monstrous conclusion of “Frankenmoose Meets the Wolf Jug”! Who will win the battle of Riverdale’s answer to Universal’s classic movie monsters? Find out in this issue—as well as who, or what, might be returning from the grave…

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Jughead the Hunger #11 CVR A Reg: Adam Gorham

Jughead the Hunger #11 CVR B Var: Sandy Jarrell

Jughead the Hunger #11 CVR C Var: Cory Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/2/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #13

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Buy or Bye-Bye!” When everyone participates in a Secret Santa that involves buying an inexpensive gift for someone, Archie’s faced with a dilemma: how do you buy something cheap for someone like Veronica Lodge?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/5

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 5: ACTION ADVENTURE (TR)

Get ready for the most explosive adventures ever to hit Riverdale! When villains threaten the town, only one man can stop them. His name is Andrews… Archie Andrews! Dive right into this batch of tales filled with danger and excitement!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/19

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR #1

Have a holly, jolly Christmas in this spectacular featuring some of Archie’s most merry stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White

On Sale Date: 12/12

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #269

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Catnapped!” When Betty’s beloved cat Caramel goes missing, it’s up to her and Veronica to find him—but Veronica takes the search a bit too far!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/2/19

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #266

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Sell Away!” Threatened with her credit cards being taken away, Veronica starts selling off her old stuff to make some money—which is fine until she starts selling her parents’ stuff too!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/19

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #84

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Wreath Wrath” When Mr. Weatherbee tells Archie that he’s too old to enjoy Christmas celebrations, Archie sets out to prove the principal wrong with an over-the-top display—but will it change the ‘Bee’s mind?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/5

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.