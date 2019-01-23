Archie Comics April 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in April 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

BLOSSOMS 666 #3



The Blossom twins have challenged one another to a competition. The challenge: corrupt Betty Cooper! The winner claims the title of Anti-Christ. But a mysterious figure has entered Riverdale, and he wants in on the competition—and the reward—himself!

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

BLOSSOMS 666 #3 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga

BLOSSOMS 666 #3 CVR B Var: Marguerite Sauvage

BLOSSOMS 666 #3 CVR C Var: Matthew Taylor

On Sale Date: 4/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #1 of 5



In the world of JUGHEAD THE HUNGER, there are no vampires, having been wiped out in their great war with the werewolves. In the VAMPIRONICA universe, the opposite is the case, as it was the vampires who were the victors. So what happens when these two eternal enemies are brought together again? Whatever it is, it can’t be good for poor ol’ Jug and Vampironica, you can count on that much…

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JTH VS. VAMP #1 CVR A Reg: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

JTH VS. VAMP #1 CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla

JTH VS. VAMP #1 CVR C Var: Robert Hack

JTH VS. VAMP #1 CVR D Var: John McCrea, Kelly Fitzpatrick

JTH VS. VAMP #1 CVR E Var: Dan Panosian

On Sale Date: 4/10

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

MONSTER-SIZED CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Just in time for Part 2 of Netflix’s hit Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, this special 3-in-1 comic collects issues #6 – #8 of the ongoing comic book series by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack, complete with an all-new cover!

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

MONSTER-SIZED CHILLING SABRINA CVR A Reg: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 4/3

100-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE #704

Jughead has a mystery to solve. But every question he thinks he finds an answer to only leads to more questions. Does everyone in Riverdale have something to hide?

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE #704 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

ARCHIE #704 CVR B Var: Sandy Jarrell

ARCHIE #704 CVR C Var: Matthew Dow Smith

On Sale Date: 4/10

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

BETTY & VERONICA #4

“SPRING,” pt. 4: The most important event in any high schooler’s life is here—the Senior Prom. And B&V are still keeping an important secret from one another. Will the big dance lead to a blowout that has the two girls finally confront each other or will they stay quiet until graduation?

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

BETTY AND VERONICA #4 CVR A Reg: Sandra Lanz

BETTY AND VERONICA #4 CVR B Var: Derek Charm

BETTY AND VERONICA #4 CVR C Var: Emanuela Lupacchino, Kelly Fitzpatrick

On Sale Date: 4/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #2

The comic based on the hit CW series is back! These two stories set between episodes of season 3 of Riverdale include a first-hand look at life on the Farm and #Choni’s wild trip out west!

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz

RIVERDALE S3 #2 CVR A Reg: Thomas Pitilli

RIVERDALE S3 #2 CVR B Var: Joe Eisma

On Sale Date: 4/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #298

BRAND NEW STORY: “Stand-Up Guy!” Archie’s got a new job—as a model for a new student’s sculpture project! But can Archie perfect the long lost art of standing perfectly still?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/17

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #2

Archie Milestone Comics Digest highlights the best of the best of pop culture trends, fads and classic Archie fun! This second issue is filled some of the most hilarious dating disasters, Archie and the gang’s jet-setting adventures and more!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/24

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #272

BRAND NEW STORY: “The Legend of Sleepy Dale!” In this riff on classic Washington Irving tales, when Riverdale’s new teacher Ichabetty Cooper catches the eye of Archibald Van Andrews, it sends Veronica Van Lodge on the warpath, where she makes a frightful encounter!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/10

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #269

BRAND NEW STORY: “The Frog Princess!” Princess Betty and Princess Veronica are both in competition for Prince Archie’s hand—so Princess Veronica goes to an extreme to make sure her rival won’t get the chance to win the Prince’s affection!



Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/3

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

LITTLE ARCHIE’S LUCKY DAY (HC)

Archie Comics is proud to present our first picture book for little readers! This title follows the footsteps of great children’s books like Corduroy and Where the Wild Things Are as being a modern classic for little ones to enjoy. Get ready for a BIG day! Little Archie’s morning is off to an unlucky start until he makes a mysterious new pal—a small red cat! But this is no regular feline—find out what this little furry friend has in store for our tiny redheaded hero!

Script: Art Baltazar and Franco

Art: Art Baltazar

Cover: Art Baltazar

978-1-68255-849-2

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

9 x 7”

HC

32 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/17

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #87

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Double Date!” Archie and Betty are getting ready for a very important date—but will their busy lives allow them some much-needed alone time?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/24

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.