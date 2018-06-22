Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for September 2018!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in September 2018. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

ARCHIE 1941 #1 (OF 5)

THE HISTORIC, GROUND-BREAKING MINI-SERIES STARTS HERE! Archie has been around for over 75 years and has been through many significant moments in time, but never before have we seen the characters take on real-world events as they unfold. WWII is looming and Archie and many young men from Riverdale are close to enlistment age. If you’re a Riverdale teen, how would you cope with a looming world-changing event? Join the writing team of MARK WAID and BRIAN AUGUSTYN along with artist PETER KRAUSE for the all-new mini-series that is sure to have everyone talking!

Script: Mark Waid, Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: 1941 #1 CVR A Reg: Peter Krause

ARCHIE: 1941 #1 CVR B Var: Sanya Anwar

ARCHIE: 1941 #1 CVR C Var: Francesco Francavilla

ARCHIE: 1941 #1 CVR D Var: Dave Johnson

ARCHIE: 1941 #1 CVR E Var: Aaron Lopresti

On Sale Date: 9/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #3

The historic crossover mini-series rolls on! Gotham’s villains have infiltrated Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe to enact their plans of mind control! But when one of Pop’s best customers sees the action taking place, will he be able to let the others know, or will the joke be on him?

Script: Jeff Parker, Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #3 CVR A Reg: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #3 CVR B Var: Art Baltazar

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #3 CVR C Var: Howard Chaykin

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #3 CVR D Var: Veronica Fish

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #3 CVR E Var: Franco Aureliani

ARCHIE/BATMAN 66 #3 CVR F Var: David Mack

On Sale Date: 9/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #10

The Vixens—forced to flee Riverdale! But with their work done in their hometown the ladies are ready to expand their reach and help out women all over the globe. *FINAL ISSUE*

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Sanya Anwar, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

B&V: Vixens #10 CVR A Reg: Sanya Anwar

B&V: Vixens #10 CVR B Var: Laura Braga

B&V: Vixens #10 CVR C Var: Genevieve F.T.

On Sale Date: 9/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

COSMO VOL. 1 (TR)

Get ready for out of this world fun in the ALL-NEW sci-fi adventure series COSMO! Join Cosmo and his Space-Ace Martian crew as they find adventure and dangers in the deepest corners of space! Their latest mission turns into a much larger adventure when they stumble upon their most unique specimen yet: A panicked human! Writer Ian Flynn (Archie) and artist Tracy Yardley (Hero Cats) bring the classic 1950s space alien into the present day in this graphic novel that collects the full 5-issue mini-series!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Evan Stanley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

978-1-68255-865-2

$12.99 US/$14.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

128 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/26

RIVERDALE VOL. 3 (TR)

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale comes the third collection of the comic book set in the universe of the SMASH HIT TV series. RIVERDALE VOL. 3 collects issues 9-13 of the ongoing series.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Murray, Aaron Allen

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: Photo courtesy of CW

978-1-68255-861-4

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/5

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #292

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “A Pain in the Bot!” Archie hopes his new dog will impress his friends—but there’s something very odd about his new pet, and his friends aren’t amused!

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/12

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ROMP (TR)

Get ready for a fun ROMP through the Archie vault with over 1000 pages of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-863-8

$14.99 US/$15.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/19

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #266

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “The Princess and the Pea!” Prince Archie can’t find someone to wed! When a wayward visitor shows up on his doorstep claiming to be a princess, she must undergo an unusual test to prove who she is!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/5

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “The Snow Queen” Veronica is the Snow Queen, a teen with special powers and a heart of ice. Will anyone be able to warm her heart and turn her back to normal?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/19

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #82

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “The Wear Wolf” Archie’s so excited to wear his homemade werewolf mask for Halloween, he tries it on early—too bad he didn’t wait for the glue to finish drying! Will anyone in town be able to help him out? Or will he scare them all off?

Script: Francis Bonnett

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/26

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.