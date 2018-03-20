Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for June 2018!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in June 2018. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #7

Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This seventh issue spotlights THE AVENGERS feat. ANT MAN and THE WASP! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Provided by Marvel

On Sale Date: 6/20

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

VAMPIRONICA #3

NEW ONGOING SERIES! You can’t go home again… or can you? Veronica’s search for answers leads to a deadly confrontation at Lodge Mansion.

Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood

Art: Greg Smallwood, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Audrey Mok

On Sale Date: 6/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE SUPERTEENS VS. CRUSADERS #1

Riverdale High’s new substitute teacher is very odd. Snubbed by the scientific community, he plans his revenge—on the students of Riverdale High! It’s going to take a team of people with some mighty powers to stop him. Archie Comics’ two most renowned superhero teams are going to meet up for the first time ever in this special mini-series! Features cover 1 of 2 special connecting main covers!

Script: Ian Flynn, David Williams, Gary Martin

Art: Kelsey Shannon, David Williams, Gary Martin, Jack Morelli

Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin, Kelsey Shannon – Connecting Cover 1

Variant Cover: Tom Grummett

On Sale Date: 6/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #7

NEW STORY ARC! “Hunted,” Pt 2: The Vixens encounter a rival gang—but are these formidable foes or potential new members? Meanwhile, the girls struggle with trusting their new behind-the-scenes leader.

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Jen Vaughn, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Jen Vaughn

Variant Covers: Sanya Anwar, Audrey Mok

On Sale Date: 6/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

RIVERDALE #14

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Cover: Archie & Betty CW Photo Cover

Variant Cover: Cheryl Blossom CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 6/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #8

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Romance 4Ever!” A movie is being filmed in Riverdale and it’s based on a popular romance novel by Olivia Smithington-James—don’t know who that is? You’ll be surprised to find out!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/13

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 1 (TR)

Take a trip back to one of the best-known periods in Archie history, and see the lessons learned from the day-to-day happenings at Riverdale High! ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 1 is the first of a chronological collection of titles featuring the 1970s series.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-897-3

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/20

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Outpost Mars!” Mr. Lodge is taking Betty and Veronica on a vacation like no other… all the way to Mars!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/27

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #262

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Roughing It” Betty and Veronica get ready to rough it in the Great Outdoors—but will some bad weather ruin their wilderness experience?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/13

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

COSMO THE COMPLETE MERRY MARTIAN (TR)

Take a ride in a UFO with Cosmo the Merry Martian! For the first time ever, this classic interplanetary tale has been collected into one giant-size collection. Join Cosmo, Orbi, Astra and all their wacky friends as they explore the unknown and discover all-new life forms. What adventures will these Martian explorers find on Jupiter, or Venus, or even Earth?! Put on your spacesuit and find out!



Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White

978-1-68255-895-9

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/13

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #79

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Summer Smart” Archie is thrilled to be starting his summer vacation—too bad he failed biology and has to be tutored by Miss Grundy! Archie soon realizes Ms. Grundy is a lot more fun outside of school… but will he still learn?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/6

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.